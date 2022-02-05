PATTAYA TEST & GO

베벌리 호텔 파타야 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7

924 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+28 사진
빠른 응답
฿5,000 예금
33 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 185 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 207 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉베벌리 호텔 파타야 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 베벌리 호텔 파타야 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
클래식 수페리어룸 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 스위트 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 소액 예금
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간

세계적으로 유명한 워킹 스트리트에서 도보로 단 2분 거리에 있는 이 3성급 호텔의 200개 객실은 집과 같은 편안함과 편리함을 모두 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 객실에는 TV, 욕조, 무료 생수 및 기타 편의 시설이 있습니다. Beverly Hotel Pattaya는 또한 세탁 서비스/드라이클리닝, 레스토랑, 룸서비스 및 Wi-Fi(공공 장소)를 제공합니다. 일류 스포츠 및 레저 시설을 찾는 분들은 야외 수영장을 찾으실 수 있습니다. 이 매력적인 호텔은 오랫동안 비즈니스 및 레저 여행객 모두에게 파타야에서 사랑받아 왔습니다. 비벌리 호텔 파타야 객실을 예약할 준비가 되면 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 클릭하십시오.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
점수
4.1/5
아주 좋아
기반 33 리뷰
평가
우수한
15
아주 좋아
13
평균
2
가난한
1
무서운
2
베벌리 호텔 파타야 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기

🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

검토 05/02/2022
도착 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
네거티브
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

검토 30/01/2022
도착 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
네거티브
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

검토 24/01/2022
도착 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

검토 21/01/2022
도착 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

검토 18/01/2022
도착 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
긍정적     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
네거티브
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

검토 17/01/2022
도착 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
네거티브
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

검토 16/01/2022
도착 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Great food
네거티브
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

검토 13/01/2022
도착 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

검토 12/01/2022
도착 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
네거티브
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

검토 08/01/2022
도착 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

검토 07/01/2022
도착 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

검토 02/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
네거티브
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

검토 01/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • It was cheap
네거티브
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

검토 31/12/2021
도착 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

검토 29/12/2021
도착 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
네거티브
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

검토 28/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
네거티브
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

검토 27/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Helpful reception
네거티브
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

검토 26/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
긍정적     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
네거티브
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

검토 26/12/2021
도착 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
네거티브
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

검토 23/12/2021
도착 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
네거티브
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

주소 /지도

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

