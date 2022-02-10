Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Conveniently located in central Pattaya, Bella Express provides easy access to various attractions while offering affordable accommodation. Meeting rooms are available for the convenience of guests.
The Bella Express is only a 10-minute drive away from Pattaya Beach and nearby attractions includes the Central Festival Mall, Walking Street nightlife and the not-to-be-missed Tiffany Show.
Bright and cheery, the Bella Express features rooms with a contemporary style and each room has air-conditioning, attached bathroom, cable TV and free wireless internet access.
Have a taste of Western and authentic Thai cuisine at The Circle Restaurant, which serves buffet breakfast and dinner alongside à la carte dishes and is open 24 hours daily.