Total AQ Hotel Rooms 166 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Conveniently located in central Pattaya, Bella Express provides easy access to various attractions while offering affordable accommodation. Meeting rooms are available for the convenience of guests. The Bella Express is only a 10-minute drive away from Pattaya Beach and nearby attractions includes the Central Festival Mall, Walking Street nightlife and the not-to-be-missed Tiffany Show. Bright and cheery, the Bella Express features rooms with a contemporary style and each room has air-conditioning, attached bathroom, cable TV and free wireless internet access. Have a taste of Western and authentic Thai cuisine at The Circle Restaurant, which serves buffet breakfast and dinner alongside à la carte dishes and is open 24 hours daily.

Amenities / Features SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time

COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via (from selected menu) Tele-medicine/telephone

Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine

Digital thermometer

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency

Free 3 meals per day

Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 2 bottles / day

Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel.

Room Amenities LED TV 32" Shower over bathtub Hair dryer, Electric Kettle, Safety Box Air Conditioned (Split Type) High Speed Internet Wi-Fi,Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)

