PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Express - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.9
rating with
81 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Bella Express - Image 0
Bella Express - Image 1
Bella Express - Image 2
Bella Express - Image 3
Bella Express - Image 4
Bella Express - Image 5
+30 photos
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 166 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bella Express in a prioritized manner, and Bella Express will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Bella Express are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Conveniently located in central Pattaya, Bella Express provides easy access to various attractions while offering affordable accommodation. Meeting rooms are available for the convenience of guests.

The Bella Express is only a 10-minute drive away from Pattaya Beach and nearby attractions includes the Central Festival Mall, Walking Street nightlife and the not-to-be-missed Tiffany Show.

Bright and cheery, the Bella Express features rooms with a contemporary style and each room has air-conditioning, attached bathroom, cable TV and free wireless internet access.

Have a taste of Western and authentic Thai cuisine at The Circle Restaurant, which serves buffet breakfast and dinner alongside à la carte dishes and is open 24 hours daily.

Amenities / Features

  • SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time
  • COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via (from selected menu) Tele-medicine/telephone
  • Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine
  • Digital thermometer
  • Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
  • Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency
  • Free 3 meals per day
  • Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 2 bottles / day
  • Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel.
  • Room Amenities LED TV 32" Shower over bathtub Hair dryer, Electric Kettle, Safety Box Air Conditioned (Split Type) High Speed Internet Wi-Fi,Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
If you were a guest at Bella Express, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
