PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hip Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
rating with
559 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 5
+29 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
20 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 65 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 135 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sunshine Hip Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Sunshine Hip Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room (Limited View) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room (City View) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Premium Room 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Yoga Mat

Sunshine Hip Hotel, located in North Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sunshine Hip Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 66 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens, mirror. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Sunshine Hip Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 20 reviews
Rating
Excellent
6
Very Good
11
Average
3
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
Negatives
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
Negatives
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
Negatives
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Negatives
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
Positives     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
Negatives
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
Negatives
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

Reviewed on 16/12/2021
Arrived on 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

Reviewed on 10/12/2021
Arrived on 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Positives     
  • Well organised and fast.
Negatives
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

Reviewed on 05/12/2021
Arrived on 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

Reviewed on 30/11/2021
Arrived on 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
Negatives
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
Negatives
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

Reviewed on 26/11/2021
Arrived on 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
Negatives
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

Reviewed on 26/11/2021
Arrived on 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Positives     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
Negatives
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

Reviewed on 20/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Negatives
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
Negatives
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

Reviewed on 09/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
Negatives
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

Reviewed on 20/10/2021
Arrived on 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Nourriture excellente
Negatives
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

Reviewed on 09/10/2021
Arrived on 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
Negatives
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

Reviewed on 02/09/2021
Arrived on 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positives     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
Negatives
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Address / Map

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

