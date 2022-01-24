Total AQ Hotel Rooms 65 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Superior Room (Limited View) 23 m² ฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Non-Married Couples Smoking Rooms Available Yoga Mat

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Superior Room (City View) 23 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Non-Married Couples Smoking Rooms Available Yoga Mat

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Deluxe Room 23 m² ฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Non-Married Couples Smoking Rooms Available Yoga Mat

7-Eleven Purchase

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Premium Room 27 m² ฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Microwave Non-Married Couples Smoking Rooms Available Yoga Mat

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Smoking Rooms Available

Yoga Mat

Sunshine Hip Hotel, located in North Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sunshine Hip Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The hotel features 66 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens, mirror. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Sunshine Hip Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 20 reviews Rating 6 Excellent 11 Very Good 3 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Sunshine Hip Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sunshine Hip Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Waldemar Lutz Arrived on 08/01/2022 4.1 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service. Negatives Did not have any negative observation. Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm. 🇩🇪 T. Burkle Arrived on 03/01/2022 3.1 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Employee

PCR-Test

Room Negatives meal

some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?) Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it 🇫🇮 Osmo Tirkkonen Arrived on 04/12/2021 3.7 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Friendly staff Negatives Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no. A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,.... 🇧🇪 Van Butsele luc Arrived on 19/12/2021 3.7 Superior Room (Limited View) Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much 🇺🇸 Ronnie Pereira Arrived on 08/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back Negatives None all good Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back 🇬🇧 David Cotterell Arrived on 06/12/2021 4.3 Premium Room Positives Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade

Room was spotless

Staff very friendly and helpful

Informed me straight away on the PCR results Negatives The breakfast was terrible The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine. I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room. One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel. Great service 👏 👍 👌 🇬🇧 Timothy Mutimer Arrived on 06/12/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Positives Got my pcr.

Friendly staff Negatives No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.

Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.

Breakfast cold and not good.

Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.

Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning ) Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.

Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.

Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning ) 🇩🇪 matthias kuckei Arrived on 30/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Wifi

Bathroom

Service It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you 🇬🇧 Ralph Speight Arrived on 24/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room (City View) Positives Well organised and fast. Negatives None. All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff. 🇩🇪 Roth Grigori Helmut Arrived on 18/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room (City View) Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service. 🇺🇸 Mark Thomas Arrived on 10/11/2021 4.4 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Fast

Professional

Clean

Highly recommend Negatives None Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏 🇸🇪 Jose Villar Arrived on 11/11/2021 3.7 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Clean room with everything you need. Negatives No balcony I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening! 🇫🇷 Rousseau Michel Arrived on 04/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test. Negatives No taxi to go out of hotel Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel 🇩🇪 Jürgen Werkhausen Arrived on 09/11/2021 4.4 Superior Room (City View) Positives Freundliches Personal

Gut durchorganisiert

Sauber Negatives War alles okay Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen. 🇫🇮 veijo räisänen Arrived on 01/11/2021 2.6 Superior Room (Limited View) Negatives No food 1 day and breakfast is bad , 🇫🇷 Dominique Miccolis Arrived on 01/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Staff friendly and comprehensive Negatives Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center 🇫🇮 Matti Juhani Siren Arrived on 01/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport Negatives Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time. 🇨🇭 Ferrari Marie Christine Arrived on 16/10/2021 4.9 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Nourriture excellente Negatives Prise de température deux fois par jour Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente 🇺🇸 Daniel Whiteside Arrived on 06/10/2021 4.8 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives SHH really take care of everything thing for you. Negatives Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible. From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended. Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected] 🇹🇭 SAITHIP SASORN Arrived on 16/08/2021 5.0 Superior Room (Limited View) Positives Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff Negatives No balconies or outside space The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

