The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
waardering met
924 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+28 foto's



Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 185 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 207 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Beverly Hotel Pattaya The Beverly Hotel Pattaya zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Klassieke Superior Kamer 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go




Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go




Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go




Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go




Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive suite 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go




Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte

Op slechts twee minuten lopen van de wereldberoemde Walking Street, hebben elk van de 200 kamers van dit driesterrenhotel alle comfort en gemakken van thuis. Alle kamers hebben een televisie, bad, gratis mineraalwater en andere voorzieningen. Het Beverly Hotel Pattaya heeft ook een wasservice/stomerij, een restaurant, roomservice en WiFi in de openbare ruimtes. Wie op zoek is naar eersteklas sport- en recreatiefaciliteiten, vindt hier een buitenzwembad. Dit mooie gebouw in Pattaya is al lang favoriet bij zakenreizigers en toeristen. Wanneer u klaar bent om een kamer te boeken bij The Beverly Hotel Pattaya, vult u uw reisdata in op het beveiligde online boekingsformulier en klikt u op.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
Score
4.1/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 33 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
15
Zeer goed
13
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
1
Vreselijk
2
Als u te gast was bij The Beverly Hotel Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.



🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

Beoordeeld op 05/02/2022
Aangekomen 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
Minpunten
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

Beoordeeld op 30/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
Minpunten
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

Beoordeeld op 18/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
Pluspunten     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
Minpunten
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
Minpunten
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

Beoordeeld op 16/01/2022
Aangekomen 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great food
Minpunten
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

Beoordeeld op 13/01/2022
Aangekomen 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Minpunten
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

Beoordeeld op 02/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
Minpunten
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • It was cheap
Minpunten
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

Beoordeeld op 29/12/2021
Aangekomen 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
Minpunten
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
Minpunten
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Helpful reception
Minpunten
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
Pluspunten     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Minpunten
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
Minpunten
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Pluspunten     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
Minpunten
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

