PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel J Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
rating with
1432 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 75 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 20 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel J Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Hotel J Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 80
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Family Suite 125
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Maximum of 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe Family Suite 160
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Your best choice for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative quarantine (AQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Start you vacation straight away as you acclimatize in quarantine.

Every room has a private balcony for you to enjoy the sunlight, fresh sea air and great Pattaya views. Just a 90-minutes drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok with an airport transportation service included in the package.

Make your quarantine stay with us the beginning of an amazing holiday experience with our great hotel facilities and friendly services.

Amenities / Features

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
3
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel J Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇨🇲Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 05/01/2022
3.5 Junior Suite
Positives     
  • Very helpful
Negatives
  • No actual negative about the staff

The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.

🇫🇷LILIAN BARREYRE

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
5.0 Junior Suite
Positives     
  • Perfect

Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.

🇳🇱Fredericus Faas

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 15/09/2021
4.0 Junior Suite
Positives     
  • Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
  • There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
Negatives
  • There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.

Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.

With regards, Fred Faas

🇺🇸Laurie Bastien

Reviewed on 27/08/2021
Arrived on 10/08/2021
4.8 Family Suite
Positives     
  • Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
  • good internet
  • good food and plenty of food
  • able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
  • family room was very spacious

The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.

🇬🇧Paul Bergin

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 05/07/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
Positives     
  • Happy attentive staff
Negatives
  • WiFi sometimes disconnected

This was a great hotel to stay at. The staff so helpful and funny. They would go to 7-11 and pick you up some treats. Food was good and always on time. The big balcony was great, opening up the doors and feeling like you were outside!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

221 Moo 6 Soi 5 North Pattaya Rd, Naklua, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

