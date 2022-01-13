Total AQ Hotel Rooms 75 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 20 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel J Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Hotel J Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite 80 m² ฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant Family Suite 125 m² ฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe Family Suite 160 m² ฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Your best choice for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative quarantine (AQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Start you vacation straight away as you acclimatize in quarantine. Every room has a private balcony for you to enjoy the sunlight, fresh sea air and great Pattaya views. Just a 90-minutes drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok with an airport transportation service included in the package. Make your quarantine stay with us the beginning of an amazing holiday experience with our great hotel facilities and friendly services.

Amenities / Features J HOTEL PATTAYA

TEST & GO PACKAGE

📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST

📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person

✅ Private pick up service.

✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.

✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.

✅ Accommodation included breakfast.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 5 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 3 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Hotel J Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel J Pattaya SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇨🇲 Folefac Tanya Nkenglefac Arrived on 05/01/2022 3.5 Junior Suite Positives Very helpful Negatives No actual negative about the staff The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised. 🇫🇷 LILIAN BARREYRE Arrived on 08/12/2021 5.0 Junior Suite Positives Perfect Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure. 🇳🇱 Fredericus Faas Arrived on 15/09/2021 4.0 Junior Suite Positives Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.

There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more. Negatives There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options. Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J. With regards, Fred Faas 🇺🇸 Laurie Bastien Arrived on 10/08/2021 4.8 Family Suite Positives Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription

good internet

good food and plenty of food

able to order from hotel for outside items when needed

family room was very spacious The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine. 🇬🇧 Paul Bergin Arrived on 05/07/2021 3.8 Junior Suite Positives Happy attentive staff Negatives WiFi sometimes disconnected This was a great hotel to stay at. The staff so helpful and funny. They would go to 7-11 and pick you up some treats. Food was good and always on time. The big balcony was great, opening up the doors and feeling like you were outside!

Hotel Offer Brochure