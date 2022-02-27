Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿4,650 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Deluxe 40 m² ฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

One of our top picks in Pattaya Central. Hotel Amber Pattaya has a restaurant, fitness centre, a bar and garden in Pattaya Central. This 4-star hotel offers room service and babysitting service. The hotel features city views, an outdoor pool, a 24-hour front desk, and free WiFi is available throughout the property. The rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. All guest rooms will provide guests with a fridge. A à la carte breakfast is available each morning at Hotel Amber Pattaya. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with a sauna and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Hotel Amber Pattaya include Pattaya Beach, Harbor Pattaya Megafun Mall and The Avenue Pattaya. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 19.3 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Amenities / Features Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 25 reviews Rating 14 Excellent 7 Very Good 2 Average 1 Poor 1 Terrible Amber Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amber Hotel Pattaya SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Eurfyl James Arrived on 11/02/2022 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives All good, would definitely stay there again. Negatives None Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also. 🇩🇪 Bernhard Ebert Arrived on 23/01/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Es war alles sehr gut organisiert Negatives Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen. Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache. 🇬🇧 David Newton Arrived on 20/01/2022 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel Negatives Food not great, but acceptable This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff. 🇦🇺 Tony Hatzi Arrived on 30/10/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze. Negatives There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive. Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great 🇧🇪 Brat Lars Arrived on 14/11/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Positives Clean rooms and friendly staff The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little 🇨🇦 ghislain Joseph bernier Arrived on 02/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel 🇫🇮 Sami koskinen Arrived on 02/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Enuf and good food No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit 🇬🇧 Andrew Girling Arrived on 06/09/2021 4.8 Grand Deluxe Positives Nice Clean Room

Bed comfortable

TV has international channels

Great Shower

Food excellent

Great Wi-Fi

Balcony Negatives Balcony View of shrubbery

Could do more on single use plastics Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya. 🇳🇴 Dagfinn Magnus Nilsen Arrived on 02/09/2021 4.1 Deluxe Room Positives Very good service.

The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.

Good bed

Good food. Negatives Very little space for putting your plates when eating

Difficult to sit when eating

There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room

Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job. 🇩🇪 Kazim Isbert Arrived on 27/08/2021 1.2 Deluxe Room I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten 🇹🇭 Siriluck Arrived on 23/08/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives ส่งให้ตรงต่อเวลา Negatives รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย 🇨🇭 marc mourad torche Arrived on 30/07/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives nice bed , balcony thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup 🇺🇸 Casey Koellner Arrived on 08/07/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Very kind, responsive staff

Comfortable room

YouTube on TV

Balcony

Nice shower Enjoyed my stay here, I would recommend this place to anyone needing to do quarantine. Great place. 🇫🇮 Markku Viljam Rajala Arrived on 18/06/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Tv Movies are shown, Formula F1 is shown, News and everything elce. Negatives Doesn`t come to mind now. The Amber hotel has a price to quality ratio just awesome. Good food ,shower ,sanitary facilities, toilets, fine and simple. And not forgetting the balcony. 🇺🇸 Kurt Arrived on 14/06/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Professional staff. They quickly answered when contacted.

Really comfortable room, the bed was soft, a/c cold.

Bathroom / shower really modern.

I enjoyed sitting on the balcony which had pool view. The pool has flowing water and the sound calming. Negatives Some days the food provided is really good and some days it was OK. But staff is quick with takeout orders.

I believe WE* could recycle more. I have gone thru a lot of plastic containers. Nobody wants to be in quarantine but @ Hotel Amber I’m making the best of the situation. The area is quiet and the air quality here is really good. I would definitely stay here again once we get back to normal. 🇳🇴 Tor Harry Arefjell Arrived on 08/05/2021 2.0 Deluxe Room Positives Very Good Internet

Good location Negatives Never possibility to leave the room for any recreation

Food menu far below standard

No cleaning of the room for 15 days! Felt like beeing in a Ebola Hospital. Fear has taken over the fact that customers are actually human beings. How can someone be locked up in one room for 16 days without cleaning? In total guests are to undertake 4 negative tests. 1 before travel, 1 the first day, one the 5th day, and one the 12th day. Overshooting? 🇨🇭 Beat Liniger Arrived on 05/04/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room I was satisfied with the service, but seven days is long anyway! I hope when I return to Thailand next time, there will be no qauaranten anymore! 🇺🇸 David Anderman Arrived on 28/04/2021 4.2 Grand Deluxe Positives Nice view from balcony

Comfortable room Negatives Food was a bit repetitive

Too much rice I had a fairly pleasant 10 day stay, the WiFi was excellent, the room was comfortable. I as lucky and had a view of much of Pattaya from the balcony. 🇲🇾 ALAN TEH KOK WAI Arrived on 01/05/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Positives Everything all good and acceptable with no complaint Negatives So for no Everything all good and acceptable with no complaint. Just that the food with the menu that we choosen is not correct for 1 or 2 days. So far so good. 🇳🇱 Luigi Huikeshoven Arrived on 24/04/2021 3.2 Grand Deluxe Positives nice big clean room good wifi Negatives food is poor and small portion lots of rise but little veggies or meat stayed lucky for me only 10 days in quarantine here nice clean big room with balcony but poor food.