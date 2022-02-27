Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30m²
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 40m²
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Outdoor Facilities
- Smoking Rooms Available
- Swimming Pool
One of our top picks in Pattaya Central. Hotel Amber Pattaya has a restaurant, fitness centre, a bar and garden in Pattaya Central. This 4-star hotel offers room service and babysitting service. The hotel features city views, an outdoor pool, a 24-hour front desk, and free WiFi is available throughout the property.
The rooms at the hotel are fitted with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a shower. All guest rooms will provide guests with a fridge.
A à la carte breakfast is available each morning at Hotel Amber Pattaya.
The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with a sauna and sun terrace.
Popular points of interest near Hotel Amber Pattaya include Pattaya Beach, Harbor Pattaya Megafun Mall and The Avenue Pattaya. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 19.3 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.
Amenities / Features
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- Temperature check 2 times per day
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 25 reviews
If you were a guest at Amber Hotel Pattaya
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
PositivesNegatives
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Very kind, responsive staff
- Comfortable room
- YouTube on TV
- Balcony
- Nice shower
Enjoyed my stay here, I would recommend this place to anyone needing to do quarantine. Great place.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Tv Movies are shown, Formula F1 is shown, News and everything elce.
- Doesn`t come to mind now.
The Amber hotel has a price to quality ratio just awesome. Good food ,shower ,sanitary facilities, toilets, fine and simple. And not forgetting the balcony.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Professional staff. They quickly answered when contacted.
- Really comfortable room, the bed was soft, a/c cold.
- Bathroom / shower really modern.
- I enjoyed sitting on the balcony which had pool view. The pool has flowing water and the sound calming.
- Some days the food provided is really good and some days it was OK. But staff is quick with takeout orders.
- I believe WE* could recycle more. I have gone thru a lot of plastic containers.
Nobody wants to be in quarantine but @ Hotel Amber I’m making the best of the situation. The area is quiet and the air quality here is really good. I would definitely stay here again once we get back to normal.
2.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very Good Internet
- Good location
- Never possibility to leave the room for any recreation
- Food menu far below standard
- No cleaning of the room for 15 days!
Felt like beeing in a Ebola Hospital. Fear has taken over the fact that customers are actually human beings. How can someone be locked up in one room for 16 days without cleaning? In total guests are to undertake 4 negative tests. 1 before travel, 1 the first day, one the 5th day, and one the 12th day. Overshooting?
3.8 Deluxe Room
I was satisfied with the service, but seven days is long anyway! I hope when I return to Thailand next time, there will be no qauaranten anymore!
4.2 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Nice view from balcony
- Comfortable room
- Food was a bit repetitive
- Too much rice
I had a fairly pleasant 10 day stay, the WiFi was excellent, the room was comfortable. I as lucky and had a view of much of Pattaya from the balcony.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- Everything all good and acceptable with no complaint
Everything all good and acceptable with no complaint. Just that the food with the menu that we choosen is not correct for 1 or 2 days. So far so good.
3.2 Grand Deluxe
Positives
Negatives
- nice big clean room good wifi
- food is poor and small portion lots of rise but little veggies or meat
stayed lucky for me only 10 days in quarantine here nice clean big room with balcony but poor food.