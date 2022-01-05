Total AQ Hotel Rooms 170 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Tropicana Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy 80% will be charge Incase guest found positive covid-19 test during SWAP 1 or day 0-5 which automatically early check out from the hotel

Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Premier Main Wing (Inter) 36 m² ฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,798 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,799 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Connecting Room HDMI Cable Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Outdoor Facilities Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals

Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter) 36 m² ฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Hotel Tropicana is located in the downtown area of Pattaya, a short walk from Pattaya Beach. It features a restaurant, 2 outdoor swimming pools and massage services. Parking is free. Each cosy room at Tropicana Hotel comes with modern décor. They are fitted with a satellite TV and minibar. Hot shower facilities and toiletries are provided in the en suite bathrooms. Guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, or indulge in a relaxing Thai massage. The hotel offers laundry and dry cleaning services. A tour desk can help with travel and sightseeing arrangements. The on-site restaurant serves a mix of local and international dishes, and is available for all-day dining. The Tropicana is a 10-minute walk from the Walking Street and a 90-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR

Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and the hospital (7/10 Nights)

Free initial assessment session via video call (7/10 Nights)

24-hour registered Nurse (RN) is available (7/10 Nights)

Twice-daily temperature and health mentioning under nurse supervision

Complimentary 2 bottle of water, coffee and tea per day

High speed internet Wi-Fi, Cable TV

Room cleaning service (7/10 Nights)

3 meals a day from a select menu

Free Airport Pick up Transfer Service from airport to hotel (Mini Bus)- (Max 4 paxs):

If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Shaun hanlon Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter) Positives Nice room. Negatives TV, poor picture. Food served in plastic bowls cold. Can't see the point of going into quarantine with 3 vaccine,and having to get insurance. And a pcr test . 🇬🇧 John Anthony Kinsella Arrived on 09/12/2021 3.7 Premier Main Wing (Inter) Positives Clean room

Nice view of pool

Room service good Negatives Entrance to hotel looks daunting. The hotel was good for a one night stay. The staff were very helpful and pleasant. The arrangements for taking the covid test at the hospital were a bit surprising but overall ok. 🇨🇦 Timothy Pearson Arrived on 30/11/2021 4.1 Premier Main Wing (Inter) Positives Everything went very smooth,

Stay was short and comfotrable

No hidden extra charges

Staff was pleasent Negatives Cost Hi ,but inline with what everywhere is charging

Nothing to complain about Older hotel in a great location. Will use again if needed in the future. From pickup to checkout well run honest Pattaya hotel can be trusted 🇬🇧 Philip Straw Arrived on 10/12/2021 1.2 Premier Main Wing (Inter) Positives Nothing Negatives Bad service

Broken A/C

Poor quality food Booked SHA Plus. Even though I emailed the hotel 24 hours before my arrival, to reconfirm my flight arrival time, the driver was still an hour late . Upon arrival at the hotel I was treated like an infected prisoner. Can't these people realize, that the lowest Covid threat to anyone are arriving passengers? Went in the room, and found that the air conditioning didn't work. Called reception to inform them, who said that they would send someone to come and check. A guy came, pushed the buttons on the control(as if I didn't know how it worked), but it didn't work and he left. Nothing was done about it, they didn't change me to another room. So I was stuck in a sweatbox room. To add insult to injury the room was full of mosquitoes. Got zero sleep and was eaten alive. The hotel looks like it was built in 1980 and has had zero maintenance since then! Just another SHA scam hotel. Avoid it like the plague! 🇳🇴 Per Ole Pedersen Arrived on 27/10/2021 4.3 Premier Main Wing (Inter) Positives Central location in Pattay. Good transport organized. Ok place to stay for quarenteen, but not a hotel too choose for holiday............................. 🇸🇪 Susanna Persson Arrived on 05/11/2021 4.4 Premier main wing - Double Bed 1 pax (Inter) Positives The terrace

The view

Size of room

Internet

Cleanliness Negatives Dinner is too early served If staying long quarantine : Food is simple thaifood but good portions and the second week of the long quarantine you get tired of the food Good service from hotel for buying things needed Rent a micowave from hotel! 🇩🇪 HANS S Arrived on 20/09/2021 4.4 Premier Main Wing Positives Nice room with big balocy and pool view Negatives Can not go out side the room after SWAB 1 I really recommend this hotel for your quarantine, good food, good Wifi 24 hrs. Khun Joy Manager very nice and warm welcome. You will get all what you want. Food delivery too., 🇩🇰 Joergen fyhn Arrived on 08/09/2021 2.8 Premier Main Wing Positives No microvave too warm the food serving the food hot at some strange times and most were served lukewarm, otherwise fine according to the conditions, however, lack of cleaning, and very monotonous meal plan 🇳🇱 Abraham Johannes Louwerse Arrived on 05/08/2021 2.3 Premier Main Wing Positives Lucky that the room has a balcony Negatives 3 times per day meals are served cold.

No international TV channels, only Thai Channels The hotel has been worn-out and badly in need of renovation. The issue of getting hot meals served cold can be mitigated by providing a microwave in each room, which is normally standard in a 3 star hotel

Fungus on the outside walls. Shower/bathtub is sloped in the wrong direction so floor was flooded after taking a shower 🇳🇴 TOM Arrived on 02/08/2021 5.0 Premier Main Wing Positives Friendly

Food

Comfortable Thank you team Tropicana for making my ASQ stay pass quickly and comfortable. Very happy Hope to see you again 🇩🇪 Ermeline Fode Arrived on 26/07/2021 4.7 Premier Main Wing Positives Quite

Beautiful garden

Great vegetable soup🤩

Friendly staff

Gentle and professional nurse Negatives It would have been great to have a sunbed on the terrace 😅 I was a bit worried about my quarantine but it is passing so quickly and I enjoyed the time. I had my birthday here and was woken by staff members singing in front of my door and bringing me a cake wich my friends ordered. I was so moved. Thank you for making this day special 🙏 The garden is very beautiful and tranquil and you can see that the gardeners love their work. Thank you for the coconut 😎 I think it’s the perfect hotel to do quarantine. 🇹🇭 Nuwat Arrived on 17/07/2021 3.8 Premier Main Wing Positives Garden and pool view are very pleasant, and the room is very comfortable. Negatives Price shown as THB 34,000 is out of date. It is 37,000.

3 times PCR tests are part of unnecessary high costs. Food wrapped in a very high quality and expensive plastics. Should invest some more to the food itself. 🇹🇭 ประชา ชื่นบาล Arrived on 08/07/2021 4.5 Premier Main Wing Clean rooms, clean bathrooms, delicious food to choose from each day. good service staff shopping service Drinking water is provided throughout the 14-day quarantine. 🇮🇩 SACHA RATTANA Arrived on 01/07/2021 4.4 Premier Main Wing Positives Nice Staff,Big Garden and Pool View Negatives A bit slow internet for uplode big file, but very smooth for Netflix First time I stay in this hotel, I'm choosing this hotel from VDO review from DAN in Man https://youtu.be/DbhBMLkLrh8, He show that we can stay in the big room with balcony space for very good price. With my limited budget so I design this hotel. Hotel staff was very nice and guide me how to apply the ALQ process. Firts meal was a Chicken Noodle. Very nice, I love it. We also can order ala-cart from the hotel with discouted price. We use the line conference for communicate with nurse. At night the hotel very quiet so good for me to sleep. Every morning same staff knock my door calling time for BF.All day in bed watching Netflix ( Indonesia account) and eat and sleep.. I love this hotel and recommend to stay. 🇹🇭 Tina Arrived on 20/06/2021 1.2 Premier Main Wing Positives Staff are nice. Negatives Food is horrible compared to what you pay for. Cheap bread, fake juices, small portion, and not so many options. Western food is Thai style. It's not worth the price you pay for. (My friend is staying at Grand Bella Hotel and she gets a variety of delicious food, bigger portion and the price for quarantine is cheaper too.)

Room is very old and the furniture is tearing down.

Internet loses connection all the time. Very poor internet connection. The hotel advertised that their room is 34,000 Baht for 14 days quarantine but that's not true. The actual price is 37,000 Baht, excluding 2,000 Baht transfer from the airport. What a rip off! 🇵🇭 SarahVI Manila Arrived on 17/06/2021 4.3 Premier Main Wing Tropicana hotel in Pattaya is the best when my fiancé arrived last year December,he choose this hotel for his 14days quarantine and he was really happy with the stuff,food and how make sure that you are enjoying your stay..also the nurse who call to check your body temperature and visits you to make the swab is really nice..so fast forward before I came to thailand my fiancé told me to stay in the same hotel as he had a very nice experience.so without thinking I agree and finally I made it to enter thailand of course with all my papers and I am really happy to be here the room is nice it looks big for me even the bathroom is nice and big as well.you have your own terrace to relax and if you Need anything else the stuff are there to help you..one more thing the hotel manager is really kind.. If any one like to visit Thailand particularly Pattaya,then you must book for your quarantine hotel Tropicana they will be happy to assist you… From:Philippines 🇳🇱 Dirk Joosten Arrived on 26/03/2021 5.0 Premier main wing Positives Pool garden level rooms are fantastic! You feel free! Not locked up! You can walk from the spacious balcony to the pool/garden This was my second ASQ/ALQ experience. The stay in the Tropicana hotel was fantastic. After the first covid test you are allowed to go to the pool/garden area witch you can enter from your own balcony. The food was tasty and they have a wide choice of Thai and western food. You get 3 meals a day witch you order the day before. Although the room wasn’t as big as my Bangkok suite it felt bigger because of the private outdoor space. I would recommend this ALQ to everyone! The 16 days stay went by very fast!

