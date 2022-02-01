Total AQ Hotel Rooms 90 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 121 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Best Bella Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Best Bella Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Best Bella Pattaya are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Steps the beach in Pattaya North, Best Bella Pattaya features spacious rooms with private balconies and kitchenettes. It has a 24-hour tuk tuk service, a fitness centre and a large outdoor pool. WiFi is free in the entire hotel. Terminal 21 Shopping Mall is 350 yards away. The homely rooms feature calming pastel décor and offer all modern comforts. They are air-conditioned and fitted with a personal safe, a writing desk and ample seating space. The kitchenettes have a fridge, tea/coffee making facilities and a microwave. Some rooms come with views of the pool or ocean. Best Bella Pattaya is located 1.9 miles from the vibrant Walking Street and 6.2 miles from the Underwater World. The popular Hard Rock Cafe is about 0.9 miles from the hotel. Guests can enjoy meals at Blanco Tango Restaurant or in the privacy of their rooms. For leisure, there is a karaoke room, as well as billiard tables. Alternatively, relax in the hotel’s spa pool. For convenience, the hotel provides self-service laundry machines, car rentals and currency exchange facilities. Travel arrangements can also be made at the tour desk.

Amenities / Features Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR

Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR

COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone

Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine

Digital thermometer

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency

Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)

Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles

Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel

Smart TV 55" Netflix

High speed internet

Shower over bathtub

Microwave, electric kettle, safety box

Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht

Free yoga mat (on request)

Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)

Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below

(1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )

extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels