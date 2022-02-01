Total AQ Hotel Rooms 90 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital
Steps the beach in Pattaya North, Best Bella Pattaya features spacious rooms with private balconies and kitchenettes. It has a 24-hour tuk tuk service, a fitness centre and a large outdoor pool. WiFi is free in the entire hotel. Terminal 21 Shopping Mall is 350 yards away.
The homely rooms feature calming pastel décor and offer all modern comforts. They are air-conditioned and fitted with a personal safe, a writing desk and ample seating space. The kitchenettes have a fridge, tea/coffee making facilities and a microwave. Some rooms come with views of the pool or ocean.
Best Bella Pattaya is located 1.9 miles from the vibrant Walking Street and 6.2 miles from the Underwater World. The popular Hard Rock Cafe is about 0.9 miles from the hotel.
Guests can enjoy meals at Blanco Tango Restaurant or in the privacy of their rooms. For leisure, there is a karaoke room, as well as billiard tables. Alternatively, relax in the hotel’s spa pool.
For convenience, the hotel provides self-service laundry machines, car rentals and currency exchange facilities. Travel arrangements can also be made at the tour desk.
Amenities / Features
- Day 1 include Room half board (2 meals)+ Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- Day 5 include Room + Transfer + 1 RT -PCR
- COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone
- Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine
- Digital thermometer
- Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
- Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency
- Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel
- Smart TV 55" Netflix
- High speed internet
- Shower over bathtub
- Microwave, electric kettle, safety box
- Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht
- Free yoga mat (on request)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below
- (1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )
- extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 56 reviews
If you were a guest at Best Bella Pattaya
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View Room
Positives
Negatives
- Great views from the balcony, PCR check back quickly, At the airport to meet us.
- Coffee, tea sugar, could have been more in the room, but we asked and got more
Great to see our transport to the hotel at Bangkok airport waiting for us. Arrival hotel was fine, Lift in the hotel so good for older people. Habd A pool view, Dinner on time and breakfast served. If you needed anything, just pick up the phone.
4.1 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff friendly and efficient
- Nothing negative about my stay
My stay was only for 1 nights quarantine, had to stay in my room so did not experience the hotel facilities
3.6 Deluxe Standard Room
I had a pleasent stay in the hotel and the staff was very helpfull.I thanks them for everything ...
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
The whole service from start to finish was excellent, transit , hotel , food , staff , highly recommended
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Positives Negatives
- Booked a private car for me and my friend, after they have tried to made us both pay for private car (that i of course ignored), i got my test results after about 8 hours which I guess it’s okay, but they forgot to give my friend the answer, only after 2 hours when he did call down and asked about it (they said ohhhh sorry we forgot)
No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments, No comments
3.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
Negatives
- Were able to move into the room in the morning.
- Everything worked perfectly.
- The food delivered was not exactly what we are used to in Thailand.
All in all we were satisfied, because it was the only way to enter Thailand, large rooms with pool view.
3.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
Negatives
- Car transportation from the airport was on time and first rate
- No choice of evening meal
Hotel is showing its age I would be interested in the tariff for just one night in a room without the covid elements of the test and transport.
3.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Value for money hotel with close proximate distance near Pattaya City. The airport pick up service was good too and needed to share with just 1more person.
4.3 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
- The best Bella staff couldn’t do enough for me and my family on our 1 day quarantine from informing us about our PCR test results or delicious lunches and dinners that were delivered to our door.❤️
Fantastic lunches and dinners
Wi-Fi was great
Pick up for the airport was fine
PCR tests were done effectively and results were notified to us immediately ❤️
4.8 Deluxe Sea View Room
nice place, friendly staff, good sea views, everything worked as it should. quiet place, got a good night's sleep.
2.7 Deluxe Sea View Room
Positives
Negatives
- Helpfull staff
- Location near to Terminal 21 shopping mall
- Food quality not so good
- Pool closed
- Very loud Airco
- Lights balcony not work
- Location of hotel from beach
It took us 2hrs from Plane arrival to get into the shared mini bus that bring us from airport to Hotel. The taxi service is shared with other people going to the same hotel so we had to wait for other people so the risk of getting into a taxi with a person to test positive later will meanyou get quaratined as well due to high risk contact. The hotel itselve is very basic and not offer any comfort. We wanted to stay longer for a couple of days in Pattaya after test and go but booked another hotel so just stayed the min required tme to get our test results.Also the pool was closed . THe food delivery was very early hours before the normal meal time but you have micro wave in room to warm. The quality of food was not so good . Light on balcony was broken and no person to fix it available. So could not really enjoy our sea side balcony in evening. I booked this hotel because that time not many options on test and go hotels available but I surely would never book it again.
0.9 Deluxe Standard Room
Negatives
- We have transferred the quoted rooms Prince via bank. When we called to ASK for a booking confirmation they Hung Up and die notbrelly to emails. I needed to book a different Hotel.
After more than 2 Werks we Received a booking confirmation "to complete the Thailand Pass Registration" (hours after the scheduled arrival). I reported Back we will alert Police. They offered a refund, Allo 30 dass - 30 days are over, so we will Go ahead and involve the authorities.
3.1 Deluxe Pool View Room
Positives
Negatives
- from landing to hotel was quick and organised
For the money can’t complain everyone new there roles...............................................
1.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Negatives
- Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
Dirty bad service I have been in Thailand 6 times and stay in many hotels this is the most terrible will never recommended this
4.2 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
Negatives
- Test results came very quickly. Booking was very easy .
- Payment without credit card.
Everything was ok. No long time waiting at the airport and quick testing. Room was ok and the staff was very kindly.
4.8 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives Negatives
- At AirPort it took long time to get to transportation
Despite of the transportation everything went well. At the hotel all good. In the morning when you get out taxi driver will try to cheat you. Be aware
3.7 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives Negatives
- I had paid the whole amount of the bin in Finland .In he confirmation letter was stated PAID ,4350 thb deposit.I was charced 350 thb extra and got no receipt.
Arrogant behaviour of the staff. No quidance to tha room. The cheating left bad memories of the whole .
4.5 Deluxe Standard Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very efficient
- Very polite
- Good food
- Nice hotel
Much faster than I was led to believe. Very efficient and polite. Will be using this hotel again soon.
5.0 Deluxe Standard Room
Very smooth transition for airport,brilliant staff and service,would stay there again even without Quarantine regulations..no question.
4.5 Deluxe Sea View Room
Positives Negatives
Good hotel but kan see is many years but good paintet .but I Will like more european food. Morning Coffee good.