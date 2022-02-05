Covid testing fast,

Information good.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.