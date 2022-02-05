PATTAYA TEST & GO

Das Beverly Hotel Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
Bewertung mit
924 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 185 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 207 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Das Beverly Hotel Pattaya , und Das Beverly Hotel Pattaya wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Classic Superior Zimmer 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Vorstandsetage 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Nur zwei Gehminuten von der weltberühmten Walking Street entfernt bietet jedes der 200 Zimmer dieses 3-Sterne-Hotels allen Komfort und die Annehmlichkeiten wie zu Hause. Alle Zimmer verfügen über einen Fernseher, eine Badewanne, kostenloses Mineralwasser sowie weitere Annehmlichkeiten. Das Beverly Hotel Pattaya bietet auch Wäscheservice/chemische Reinigung, ein Restaurant, Zimmerservice und WLAN in den öffentlichen Bereichen. Wer ein erstklassiges Sport- und Freizeitangebot sucht, findet ein Freibad. Dieses charmante Hotel in Pattaya erfreut sich schon lange großer Beliebtheit bei Geschäfts- und Urlaubsreisenden. Wenn Sie bereit sind, ein Zimmer im The Beverly Hotel Pattaya zu buchen, geben Sie bitte Ihre Reisedaten in das sichere Online-Buchungsformular ein und klicken Sie.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
Ergebnis
4.1/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 33 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
15
Sehr gut
13
Durchschnittlich
2
Arm
1
Schrecklich
2
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Beverly Hotel Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

Bewertet am 05/02/2022
Angekommen um 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
Negative
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

Bewertet am 30/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
Negative
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

Bewertet am 21/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
Positiv     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
Negative
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

Bewertet am 17/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
Negative
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

Bewertet am 16/01/2022
Angekommen um 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Great food
Negative
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

Bewertet am 13/01/2022
Angekommen um 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

Bewertet am 12/01/2022
Angekommen um 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Negative
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

Bewertet am 07/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

Bewertet am 02/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
Negative
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • It was cheap
Negative
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

Bewertet am 29/12/2021
Angekommen um 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
Negative
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
Negative
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Helpful reception
Negative
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
Positiv     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Negative
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
Negative
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
Negative
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

