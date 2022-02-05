PATTAYA TEST & GO

L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
note avec
924 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+28 Photos
฿5,000 DÉPÔT
33 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 185 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 207 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya de manière prioritaire, et L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Supérieure Classique 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite exécutive 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Suites familiales
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Espace de travail

À seulement deux minutes à pied de la célèbre Walking Street, chacune des 200 chambres de cet hôtel 3 étoiles dispose de tout le confort et les commodités de la maison. Toutes les chambres disposent d'une télévision, d'une baignoire, de bouteilles d'eau gratuites et d'autres équipements. Le Beverly Hotel Pattaya propose également un service de blanchisserie/nettoyage à sec, un restaurant, un service d'étage et une connexion Wi-Fi dans les espaces publics. Ceux qui recherchent des installations sportives et de loisirs de premier ordre trouveront une piscine extérieure. Cette charmante propriété est depuis longtemps un favori à Pattaya pour les voyageurs d'affaires et de loisirs. Lorsque vous serez prêt à réserver une chambre dans l'établissement The Beverly Hotel Pattaya, veuillez saisir vos dates de voyage dans le formulaire de réservation en ligne sécurisé, puis cliquez sur.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 33 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
15
Très bien
13
Moyenne
2
Pauvres
1
Terrible
2
Si vous étiez un client de L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
Négatifs
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

Révisé le 30/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
Négatifs
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
Positifs     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
Négatifs
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

Révisé le 17/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
Négatifs
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

Révisé le 16/01/2022
Arrivé le 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Great food
Négatifs
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

Révisé le 13/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Négatifs
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

Révisé le 02/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
Négatifs
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • It was cheap
Négatifs
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

Révisé le 31/12/2021
Arrivé le 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

Révisé le 29/12/2021
Arrivé le 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
Négatifs
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

Révisé le 28/12/2021
Arrivé le 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
Négatifs
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

Révisé le 27/12/2021
Arrivé le 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Helpful reception
Négatifs
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
Positifs     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Négatifs
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
Négatifs
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

Révisé le 23/12/2021
Arrivé le 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
Négatifs
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Adresse / Carte

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

