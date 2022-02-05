PATTAYA TEST & GO

เดอะ เบเวอร์ลี่ โฮเทล พัทยา - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
คะแนนจาก
924
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
33 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 185 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 208 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ เดอะ เบเวอร์ลี่ โฮเทล พัทยา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ เดอะ เบเวอร์ลี่ โฮเทล พัทยา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องคลาสสิกสุพีเรียร์ 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องเอ็กเซ็กคูทีฟสวีท 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

เดินเพียง 2 นาทีจากถนนคนเดินที่มีชื่อเสียงระดับโลก ห้องพัก 200 ห้องในโรงแรมระดับ 3 ดาวแห่งนี้มาพร้อมความสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้าน ห้องพักทุกห้องมีโทรทัศน์ อ่างอาบน้ำ น้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดฟรี และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่นๆ โรงแรมเบเวอร์ลี่พัทยายังมีบริการซักรีด/ซักแห้ง ร้านอาหาร รูมเซอร์วิส และ Wi-Fi ในพื้นที่สาธารณะ ผู้ที่มองหาสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกด้านกีฬาและการพักผ่อนชั้นเยี่ยมจะพบกับสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง ที่พักที่มีเสน่ห์แห่งนี้เป็นที่ชื่นชอบในพัทยามาช้านานแล้วสำหรับทั้งนักธุรกิจและนักท่องเที่ยว เมื่อคุณพร้อมที่จะจองห้องพักที่ The Beverly Hotel Pattaya โปรดระบุวันเดินทางของคุณในแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้แล้วคลิก

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 33 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
15
ดีมาก
13
เฉลี่ย
2
แย่
1
แย่มาก
2
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ เดอะ เบเวอร์ลี่ โฮเทล พัทยา ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ เดอะ เบเวอร์ลี่ โฮเทล พัทยา
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
เชิงลบ
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
เชิงลบ
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
แง่บวก     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
เชิงลบ
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
เชิงลบ
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

รีวิวเมื่อ 16/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Great food
เชิงลบ
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
เชิงลบ
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
เชิงลบ
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • It was cheap
เชิงลบ
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
เชิงลบ
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
เชิงลบ
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Helpful reception
เชิงลบ
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
แง่บวก     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
เชิงลบ
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
เชิงลบ
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
เชิงลบ
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

ASTER Hotel & Residence
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
504 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เบสท์เบลล่าพัทยา
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
173 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเจอินสไปร์พัทยา
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Boutique Hotel
6.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Citrus Grande Pattaya
7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
216 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สยามเบย์ชอร์
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
938 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อวานีพัทยารีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
452 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอมเบอร์พัทยา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1532 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เบลล่าเอ็กซ์เพรส
6.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
81 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
191 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมทรอปิคาน่าพัทยา
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
68 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU