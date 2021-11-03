Total AQ Hotel Rooms 130 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Pattaya, look no further than Arden Hotel and Residence. The city center is merely 0.5km away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Arden Hotel and Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, fireplace, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, locker, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make At Mind Exclusive Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

Amenities / Features Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

