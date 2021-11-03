PATTAYA TEST & GO

Arden Hotel and Residence - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
rating with
2571 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 130 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Pattaya, look no further than Arden Hotel and Residence. The city center is merely 0.5km away, and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Arden Hotel and Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, fireplace, kitchen, 24-hour front desk. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, locker, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make At Mind Exclusive Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

Amenities / Features

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • Temperature check 2 times per day
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
🇳🇱Michiel Spaapen

Reviewed on 03/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
2.2 Exclusive Family Suite
Positives     
  • Big room
Negatives
  • First meal I had no choice, was given at 17:00 hours. I ordered a Coke and it took an hour to bring it to the room.
  • Balcony is very small and has no furniture.
  • No salt in the breakfast box with fried eggs.
  • This hotel takes days to respond to e-mails and does NOT answer your questions. I asked for a cheap room and they gave me an e pensive room, that I had to pay for.
  • Because I had paid for 7 days earlier, before the check and go, they just took whatever they wanted out of my deposit. Still waiting for the refund of days not used.

You stay here 24 hours so you will survive. Very poor communication. Slow service. Food is bad. Room is nice.

🇳🇴Kenneth Arntzen

Reviewed on 03/11/2021
Arrived on 14/10/2021
3.9 Exclusive Family Suite
Positives     
  • Food at time every day
  • Good food
  • WiFi excellent
  • New rooms
  • Clean
  • Helpful staff
Negatives
  • It Took long time before you get test results.
  • You have to pay for drinking water

New and clean room. Food was served at time during the whole stay. Staff responded to any questions in a few minutes at the Line application. WiFi worked excellent. All over very good It took long time before the results from Covid test came. The last one took three days. Other AQ hotels are allowing you to go out from the room once a day after passing the first Covid test. At this hotel you have to past test two before they allowed you to go out one hour.

