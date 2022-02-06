PATTAYA TEST & GO

ASTER Hotel & Residence - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
Updated on February 8, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 639 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the ASTER Hotel & Residence in a prioritized manner, and ASTER Hotel & Residence will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 35
฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suites 45
฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool

One of our bestsellers in Pattaya Central! Located in Pattaya Central, Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind boasts an outdoor pool and free WiFi access in public areas.

The property is a 15-minute walk from Central Festival Pattaya Beach and a 10-minute drive from the nightlife on Walking Street. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 1.5 hour drive north of the property.

Studios and suites feature air conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a refrigerator. The en suite bathroom comes with a shower. Suites also offer a sofa.

Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind has an on-site restaurant and many more options are nearby.

Amenities / Features

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • Temperature check 2 times per day
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 31 reviews
Rating
Excellent
8
Very Good
16
Average
2
Poor
2
Terrible
3
🇵🇭Anthony Saraza

Reviewed on 06/02/2022
Arrived on 04/02/2022
3.6 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Very clean
Negatives
  • Slow internet

Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch.

Overall good quarantine hotel.

🇱🇻Valdis Graumanis

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
3.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • friendly staff
Negatives
  • did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week

after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok. Regards, Valdis.

🇺🇸Philip James PISER

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Efficient, clean and friendly
Negatives
  • Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app.

Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed.

🇬🇧M J KAYE

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Efficient at airport
Negatives
  • Shared minibus not indivdual taxi.

Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only.

🇺🇸billy laxton

Reviewed on 11/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Room was good,
Negatives
  • Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries.

the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation.

🇬🇧John Perrett

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 23/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very pleasant
  • Very helpful

Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app

🇳🇱Ferno Rijanto Jodiwongso

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Check in and pcr test is good and fast
Negatives
  • Food could have been better and warm!

Room very spacious but outdated Staff very friendly and helpful 3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm

🇩🇪Christian Paul Josef Lakner

Reviewed on 05/01/2022
Arrived on 19/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Professional handling

Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine. The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support.

🇧🇪Tytgat Gino

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
4.0 Superior Room

People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel.

🇬🇧Timothy Sellers

Reviewed on 25/12/2021
Arrived on 04/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Very professional and efficient staff
  • Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one

An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future

🇬🇧Phil darlow

Reviewed on 15/12/2021
Arrived on 29/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room

The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion. Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out

🇬🇧Paul​ Futcher

Reviewed on 13/12/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
1.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • The staff were very polite and helpful
Negatives
  • The food was extremely bad.

The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good.

🇳🇱Martin Snelting

Reviewed on 25/11/2021
Arrived on 15/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport
Negatives
  • Food is just average could be better

Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night. After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide.

🇨🇦Nicholas C Falcon

Reviewed on 23/11/2021
Arrived on 07/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Quick responses to email inquiries
  • Room size
  • Bed and bedding
  • Towels and amenities
Negatives
  • Plastic wrap on furniture

Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim.

Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers.

Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer.

The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality.

I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account).

🇭🇺Gabor Szinetar

Reviewed on 21/11/2021
Arrived on 15/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Comfortable room, kind service.
Negatives
  • Food.

Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels.

🇩🇪Müller Jens

Reviewed on 20/11/2021
Arrived on 03/11/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room

There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money.

🇷🇺Elvira Giniatova

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
1.2 Superior Room
Positives     
  • None
Negatives
  • Cleanliness
  • Communication

I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights. As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room. The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense! So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing.

🇺🇸Lamyai Cologna

Reviewed on 09/10/2021
Arrived on 03/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very Clean
  • Quiet

I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence.

🇺🇸Dave Connor

Reviewed on 05/09/2021
Arrived on 19/08/2021
4.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Outside balcony
  • Microwave
  • Bath tub
  • Separate shower
  • Good TV channels
  • 42' TV
  • Fast internet
  • Good A/c
  • Good hot water
  • Safe
  • Nice Bed
  • Nice Staff
  • Nice Nurses
  • They will do 7-+1 runs for you
  • Good driver from the airport

The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ.

🇦🇺Peter Purcell

Reviewed on 04/08/2021
Arrived on 19/07/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Support and service were excellent.
Negatives
  • Wifi was generally fast, but many times a day it seem to slow down and Netflix etc would hang for a few minutes

This is is my 4th AQS and I was happy with the service and price. Food was much better than other ASQ, so overall good value. Reception queries were handled fast and efficiently. Option to change towels and bedding one per week was a pleasant surprise

Address / Map

85/85 Central Pattaya Soi 12, Moo9, Nongprue District, Pattaya, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

 
