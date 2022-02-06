Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿22,800 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,300 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 35 m² ฿24,700 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bedroom Suites 45 m² ฿29,200 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,200 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

One of our bestsellers in Pattaya Central! Located in Pattaya Central, Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind boasts an outdoor pool and free WiFi access in public areas. The property is a 15-minute walk from Central Festival Pattaya Beach and a 10-minute drive from the nightlife on Walking Street. Suvarnabhumi International Airport is a 1.5 hour drive north of the property. Studios and suites feature air conditioning, a flat-screen TV and a refrigerator. The en suite bathroom comes with a shower. Suites also offer a sofa. Aster Hotel and Residence by At Mind has an on-site restaurant and many more options are nearby.

Amenities / Features Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

Score 3.7 /5 Very Good Based on 31 reviews Rating 8 Excellent 16 Very Good 2 Average 2 Poor 3 Terrible ASTER Hotel & Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR ASTER Hotel & Residence SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇵🇭 Anthony Saraza Arrived on 04/02/2022 3.6 Superior Room Positives Very clean Negatives Slow internet Good stay at this place, very clean and relaxing, . Food is ok, but missed lunch. Overall good quarantine hotel. 🇱🇻 Valdis Graumanis Arrived on 14/01/2022 3.9 Superior Room Positives friendly staff Negatives did not clean the room or change the bedding during the week after a negative test, a pool of at least 30 minutes could be allowed. another was ok. Regards, Valdis. 🇺🇸 Philip James PISER Arrived on 08/01/2022 3.8 Superior Room Positives Efficient, clean and friendly Negatives Hard to use the app that downloaded test status, they tried and gave me QR code, not hotels fault, but cannot use enchana app. Would stay again, very good place, I even tried to stay longer but it was a test and go, so was not allowed. 🇬🇧 M J KAYE Arrived on 07/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room Positives Efficient at airport Negatives Shared minibus not indivdual taxi. Only 1 litre of water in room & 2 cups of coffee ZERO in the fridge to purchase. Microwave all in Chinese? Expensive for a single night only. 🇺🇸 billy laxton Arrived on 26/12/2021 3.7 Superior Room Positives Room was good, Negatives Food sucked. Nothing American to eat, not even a hamburger and fries. the pics on the internet makes the hotel look nice but it is not really that nice and no transportation. 🇬🇧 John Perrett Arrived on 23/12/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Very pleasant

Very helpful Needed a few items and asked if they would go to the 7 eleven for me and without any issues or questions they did, helped with the registration on morchana app 🇳🇱 Ferno Rijanto Jodiwongso Arrived on 22/12/2021 3.0 Deluxe Room Positives Check in and pcr test is good and fast Negatives Food could have been better and warm! Room very spacious but outdated Staff very friendly and helpful 3 meals that was served > not much flavorful very bland and some items not warm 🇩🇪 Christian Paul Josef Lakner Arrived on 19/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives Professional handling Very good choice, if you need to stay there for quarantine. The staff is very professional and always there to give you the best support. 🇧🇪 Tytgat Gino Arrived on 14/12/2021 4.0 Superior Room People verry friendly and helpful Not many noise for sleeping. Room verry good and clean. Maybe next time take again desame hoetel. 🇬🇧 Timothy Sellers Arrived on 04/12/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Very professional and efficient staff

Room had a balcony although it was small it is I think a good idea to have a room with one An altogether ok experience for something nobody wants to do I will use them again if I have to in the future 🇬🇧 Phil darlow Arrived on 29/11/2021 4.4 Superior Room The service at the hotel was amazing, very clear and direct. The food is what you would expect from quarantine. There was a menu but with such a quick turn around on the pcr test, the menu was not needed. The WiFi connected but kept dropping out. Which worried me a bit. The payment was not easy to follow. This needs to be easier to save a lot of confusion. Overall, very impressed and happy with the whole process from the point of landing at the airport to check out 🇬🇧 Paul​ Futcher Arrived on 27/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room Positives The staff were very polite and helpful Negatives The food was extremely bad. The rooms are old and not thoroughly cleaned. The food was terrible. The PCR result was given within 6 hours - good. The staff are good. 🇳🇱 Martin Snelting Arrived on 15/11/2021 4.1 Superior Room Positives Clean room and exelent service for pick up at the airport Negatives Food is just average could be better Nice and clean room, food is average but omay for one night. After negative pcr test you neex to send in a photo of a antigen test the hotel will provide. 🇨🇦 Nicholas C Falcon Arrived on 07/11/2021 3.7 Superior Room Positives Quick responses to email inquiries

Room size

Bed and bedding

Towels and amenities Negatives Plastic wrap on furniture Arrived Nov 7 with COE. At 06h30, it was about 30 minutes to pass document check and 5 minutes at Immigration. Bags already on conveyor belt when I arrived at baggage claim. Hotel (Aster hotel in Pattaya) had representative waiting at exit from baggage claim. 90 minutes transfer time in a van with 2 other passengers. Originally booked 7 night AQ accommodation. But once COVID test results came back negative, I was permitted to check out. I received refund for 6 days accommodations via bank transfer. The hotel room (1 bedroom suite) was very good. Too bad about the plastic wrap on the furniture. Food was okay. Bed comfortable and shower was good quality. I recommend the hotel if anyone is looking for AQ hotel in Pattaya. Contact hotel directly. Payment by bank transfer (easy if you have Thai bank account). 🇭🇺 Gabor Szinetar Arrived on 15/11/2021 3.7 Superior Room Positives Comfortable room, kind service. Negatives Food. Stayed there one night " test and go ". The service was professional and kind, very nice room, comfortable bed, good TV channels. 🇩🇪 Müller Jens Arrived on 03/11/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room There is actually nothing to complain about the Hotel, Service, Room, everything was good. The only complain I have, they need very very long time to pay out a refund ! I had a change on my booking, and it takes really weeks already and they told me it can take up to 45 days until I receive my money. 🇷🇺 Elvira Giniatova Arrived on 01/11/2021 1.2 Superior Room Positives None Negatives Cleanliness

Communication I've booked the hotel for the quarantine. I suppose to stay there for 8 nights. As I entered the room I was negatively surprised that the room was not clean enough. There was dust and hairs everywhere. The bathtub was obviously dirty. According to the rules of the hotel they don't provide any cleaning service during whole quarantine stay. So I had to spent entire quarantine in the dirty room. You are also not allowed to use the washing machine provided in the room. The second point I was disappointed about is the communication with the hotel manager. As I entered Thailand on 1. November 2021 the rules of the quarantine in Pattaya area were changed. But the manager on duty of the hotel didn't provide me any information about new rules. She advised me to contact via email the sales department of the hotel. I contacted the sales department, but never get an answer. So it took me the whole day and all my nerves to clarify the situation with the new rules. The problem was that Aster hotel didn't want to let me out because they insisted that the rules of "Sandbox program " is not applicable for the hotel. Which is nonsense! So, I would not recommend this hotel for the quarantine. My quarantine there was very disappointing. 🇺🇸 Lamyai Cologna Arrived on 03/10/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Very Clean

Quiet I feel that everything they provided was of a high level. I am very pleased with my stay at Aster Hotel and Residence. 🇺🇸 Dave Connor Arrived on 19/08/2021 4.9 Superior Room Positives Outside balcony

Microwave

Bath tub

Separate shower

Good TV channels

42' TV

Fast internet

Good A/c

Good hot water

Safe

Nice Bed

Nice Staff

Nice Nurses

They will do 7-+1 runs for you

Good driver from the airport The Aster Hotel is a great place to stay for your ASQ..Good food, Nice sstaytaff,and nice Nurses.I will stay Aster hotel again for my next ASQ. 🇦🇺 Peter Purcell Arrived on 19/07/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives Support and service were excellent. Negatives Wifi was generally fast, but many times a day it seem to slow down and Netflix etc would hang for a few minutes This is is my 4th AQS and I was happy with the service and price. Food was much better than other ASQ, so overall good value. Reception queries were handled fast and efficiently. Option to change towels and bedding one per week was a pleasant surprise