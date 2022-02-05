PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Beverly Hotel Паттайя - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
оценка с
924
Обновление February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+28 фотографии
฿5,000 ДЕПОЗИТ
33 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 185 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 207 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с The Beverly Hotel Паттайя в приоритетном порядке, и The Beverly Hotel Паттайя будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Классический улучшенный номер 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Представительский люкс 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Рабочая среда

Всего в двух минутах ходьбы от всемирно известной пешеходной улицы. В каждом из 200 номеров этого 3-звездочного отеля есть все домашние удобства. Во всех номерах есть телевизор, ванна, бесплатная вода в бутылках, а также другие удобства. В отеле Beverly Pattaya также есть прачечная / химчистка, ресторан, обслуживание номеров и Wi-Fi в общественных местах. Те, кто ищет первоклассные удобства для занятий спортом и отдыхом, найдут открытый бассейн. Этот очаровательный отель давно пользуется популярностью в Паттайе как среди бизнесменов, так и среди туристов. Когда вы будете готовы забронировать номер в отеле Beverly Hotel Pattaya, введите даты своего путешествия в нашу форму безопасного онлайн-бронирования и нажмите кнопку.

Удобства / Особенности

  Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  7-Eleven delivery available!
  Food delivery available!
  Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest's conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
Счет
4.1/5
Очень хороший
На основе 33 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
15
Очень хороший
13
В среднем
2
Бедные
1
Ужасный
2
Если бы вы были гостем в The Beverly Hotel Паттайя , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

Проверено на 05/02/2022
Прибыл 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
Отрицательные
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

Проверено на 30/01/2022
Прибыл 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
Отрицательные
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

Проверено на 21/01/2022
Прибыл 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

Проверено на 18/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
Положительные     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
Отрицательные
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

Проверено на 17/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
Отрицательные
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

Проверено на 16/01/2022
Прибыл 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Great food
Отрицательные
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

Проверено на 13/01/2022
Прибыл 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

Проверено на 12/01/2022
Прибыл 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Отрицательные
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
Отрицательные
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • It was cheap
Отрицательные
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

Проверено на 31/12/2021
Прибыл 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

Проверено на 29/12/2021
Прибыл 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
Отрицательные
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
Отрицательные
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Helpful reception
Отрицательные
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
Положительные     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Отрицательные
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
Отрицательные
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
Отрицательные
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Адрес / Карта

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

