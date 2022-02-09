PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
rating with
11 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 144 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 23 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Boutique Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Boutique Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 24
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space

Set in Pattaya South, 500 metres from Pattaya Beach, Boutique Hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Buffet and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at Boutique Hotel. The accommodation offers 4-star accommodation with an indoor pool and sun terrace. Popular points of interest near Boutique Hotel include Cosy Beach, Walking Street Pattaya and Pattaya - Hua Hin Ferry. The nearest airport is U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International, 46 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

272 Moo 10 Nongprue, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

ASTER Hotel & Residence
8.4
rating with
504 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Bella Pattaya
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1261 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Beverly Hotel Pattaya
7
rating with
924 reviews
From ฿-1
Citrus Grande Pattaya
7
rating with
216 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Bayshore
8.2
rating with
938 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani Pattaya Resort
8.8
rating with
452 reviews
From ฿-1
Amber Hotel Pattaya
8.5
rating with
1532 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Express
6.9
rating with
81 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Bella Pattaya
7.8
rating with
191 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU