Total AQ Hotel Rooms 231 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Garden View Room 38 m² ฿54,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿45,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿27,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿27,850 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿17,350 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,350 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult Avani Terrace Junior Suite 52 m² ฿88,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿78,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿41,400 - 7 Day Sandbox

Located in Pattaya city centre, Avani Pattaya Resort boasts a 650 m² outdoor pool and a spa. Spacious rooms feature a private balcony with sea, pool or garden views. Free WiFi is available throughout the property. Fitted with wooden flooring, spacious contemporary rooms feature luxurious comforters and pillows. A minibar, slippers and a flat-screen cable TV with cable channels are included. The private bathroom comes with toothbrush and toothpaste, bath and shower facilities. Tea and coffee facilities as well as an electric kettle and slippers are also provided. The resort is 150 yards from Royal Garden Plaza and 900 yards from Central Festival Pattaya Beach, where shopping and dining options await. The Pattaya Railway Station is 1.9 miles away. Guests of Avani Pattaya Resort can relax in the sauna, play a game of tennis or exercise in the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a tour desk. Union Pay is accepted at the hotel. Staff are able to converse in English, Swedish, Thai and Chinese. Dining options include Benihana, a Japanese steakhouse, and Garden Café, which serves international and Thai dishes as well as buffet spreads. Open for lunch and dinner, Elephant Bar serves international delights and a variety of drinks. Manao Bar offers barbecued dishes, snacks and drinks by the pool.

Amenities / Features Total of 2 COVID-19 real time screening tests (PCR), conducted on property on days: 4 and 11

Personal digital thermometer

Certified on-site medical staff for any health-related needs, whilst under quarantine

Admittance to hospital if a test proves positive for COVID-19

Issuance of regular, official reports on the status of each patient under observation Obtaining of official COVID-19-free certificate on day 13, prior to the patient's release

On-demand ambulance service - in case of an emergency

One-way transfer from designated airports: Suvarnabhumi or U-Tapao to Avani Pattaya Resort. Don Mueng Airport will incur an additional charged of THB 500

Full board: breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of international selections

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary Netflix access

42 international/local TV channels featuring: news, music, movies and entertainment

24-hour nurse on duty, who'll conduct regular health evaluations

A designated area for periodic health checks and tests by professional healthcare staff, in co-ordination with Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 3 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Avani Pattaya Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Avani Pattaya Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Gary campbell Arrived on 17/12/2021 4.7 Avani Garden View Room Positives Everything well organised, pick up from airport & transport very good, on arrival at hotel everything was organised and easy. Would recommend a stay at Avani Resort Pattaya. Staff are very efficient and friendly, breakfast good too. 🇳🇿 Colin Mark Williams Arrived on 16/11/2021 4.9 Avani Garden View Room Positives Everything from start to finish with the hotel was an easy experience! This was my second ASQ at Avani, now having experienced a full 14 day quarantine early in 2021 and now the abbreviated Sandbox Experience, all be it for 7 days. I can't rate Avani highly enough and I will stay again as I still need to do one more ASQ in the early part of 2022. Thank you to all the staff! 🇬🇧 Craig Edwards Arrived on 29/08/2021 4.8 Avani Garden Plus Room Positives Very good hotel with friendly staff Negatives Plastic utensils and dishes The food is very good with a great selection. the room is very clean and balcony helps with getting some fresh air. I opted for the treadmill to be put in the room although large and takes up space it helps with exercise. would recommend the hotel for ASQ in the future. The shower is powerful and very good and the bathroom supplies are plentiful. The meals are served in plastic dishes and plastic utensils are supplied which is not the most convenient.