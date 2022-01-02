PATTAYA TEST & GO

Avani Pattaya Resort - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8
rating with
452 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 0
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 1
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 2
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 3
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 4
Avani Pattaya Resort - Image 5
+41 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
3 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 231 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 32 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Avani Pattaya Resort in a prioritized manner, and Avani Pattaya Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Garden View Room 38
฿54,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult
Avani Terrace Junior Suite 52
฿88,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿78,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
  • Yoga Mat

Located in Pattaya city centre, Avani Pattaya Resort boasts a 650 m² outdoor pool and a spa. Spacious rooms feature a private balcony with sea, pool or garden views. Free WiFi is available throughout the property.

Fitted with wooden flooring, spacious contemporary rooms feature luxurious comforters and pillows. A minibar, slippers and a flat-screen cable TV with cable channels are included. The private bathroom comes with toothbrush and toothpaste, bath and shower facilities. Tea and coffee facilities as well as an electric kettle and slippers are also provided.

The resort is 150 yards from Royal Garden Plaza and 900 yards from Central Festival Pattaya Beach, where shopping and dining options await. The Pattaya Railway Station is 1.9 miles away.

Guests of Avani Pattaya Resort can relax in the sauna, play a game of tennis or exercise in the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a tour desk. Union Pay is accepted at the hotel. Staff are able to converse in English, Swedish, Thai and Chinese.

Dining options include Benihana, a Japanese steakhouse, and Garden Café, which serves international and Thai dishes as well as buffet spreads. Open for lunch and dinner, Elephant Bar serves international delights and a variety of drinks. Manao Bar offers barbecued dishes, snacks and drinks by the pool.

Amenities / Features

  • Total of 2 COVID-19 real time screening tests (PCR), conducted on property on days: 4 and 11
  • Personal digital thermometer
  • Certified on-site medical staff for any health-related needs, whilst under quarantine
  • Admittance to hospital if a test proves positive for COVID-19
  • Issuance of regular, official reports on the status of each patient under observation Obtaining of official COVID-19-free certificate on day 13, prior to the patient's release
  • On-demand ambulance service - in case of an emergency
  • One-way transfer from designated airports: Suvarnabhumi or U-Tapao to Avani Pattaya Resort. Don Mueng Airport will incur an additional charged of THB 500
  • Full board: breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a variety of international selections
  • Complimentary high-speed internet access
  • Complimentary Netflix access
  • 42 international/local TV channels featuring: news, music, movies and entertainment
  • 24-hour nurse on duty, who'll conduct regular health evaluations
  • A designated area for periodic health checks and tests by professional healthcare staff, in co-ordination with Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Avani Pattaya Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Avani Pattaya Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Gary campbell

Reviewed on 02/01/2022
Arrived on 17/12/2021
4.7 Avani Garden View Room
Positives     
  • Everything well organised, pick up from airport & transport very good, on arrival at hotel everything was organised and easy.

Would recommend a stay at Avani Resort Pattaya. Staff are very efficient and friendly, breakfast good too.

🇳🇿Colin Mark Williams

Reviewed on 05/12/2021
Arrived on 16/11/2021
4.9 Avani Garden View Room
Positives     
  • Everything from start to finish with the hotel was an easy experience!

This was my second ASQ at Avani, now having experienced a full 14 day quarantine early in 2021 and now the abbreviated Sandbox Experience, all be it for 7 days. I can't rate Avani highly enough and I will stay again as I still need to do one more ASQ in the early part of 2022. Thank you to all the staff!

🇬🇧Craig Edwards

Reviewed on 31/08/2021
Arrived on 29/08/2021
4.8 Avani Garden Plus Room
Positives     
  • Very good hotel with friendly staff
Negatives
  • Plastic utensils and dishes

The food is very good with a great selection. the room is very clean and balcony helps with getting some fresh air. I opted for the treadmill to be put in the room although large and takes up space it helps with exercise. would recommend the hotel for ASQ in the future. The shower is powerful and very good and the bathroom supplies are plentiful. The meals are served in plastic dishes and plastic utensils are supplied which is not the most convenient.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

218/2-4 M.10, Beach Road, 20260 Pattaya Central, Thailand

Partner Hotels

ASTER Hotel & Residence
8.4
rating with
504 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Bella Pattaya
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1261 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Beverly Hotel Pattaya
7
rating with
924 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Hotel
6.2
rating with
11 reviews
From ฿-1
Amber Hotel Pattaya
8.5
rating with
1532 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Express
6.9
rating with
81 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Bella Pattaya
7.8
rating with
191 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Bayshore
8.2
rating with
938 reviews
From ฿-1
Citrus Grande Pattaya
7
rating with
216 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU