Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sunshine Garden Resort offers quiet accommodation surrounded by tropical greenery, just 5 minutes' drive from central Pattaya. It has an outdoor pool, free parking and room service.

The air-conditioned rooms at the Sunshine Garden Resort provide views of the pool or garden. Each is equipped with a cable TV, minibar and a balcony or terrace.

The resort is 800 yards away from Terminal 21 Pattaya and less than 1.2 miles from Central Festival Pattaya Beach. The Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya is about 0.9 miles from the resort.

Guests can make use of the luggage storage service at the 24-hour front desk. The hotel also provides currency exchange and an on-site ATM machine.

Garden Terrace Restaurant serves authentic Thai dishes and international food in a casual setting. The poolside bar offers refreshing cocktails and light meals.