Partner Hospital Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Pattaya Park Beach Resort are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya Park Beach Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. With its location just 1 Km from the city center and 140 Km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Pattaya Park Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as theme park, water park, private beach, fitness center, sauna. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Pattaya, make Pattaya Park Beach Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages