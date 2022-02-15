Total AQ Hotel Rooms 90 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 180 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Citrus Grande Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Citrus Grande Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy If there are any changes to Quarantine Rule hotel offers a 100% refund until 24 hours prior to arrival or if COE is denied.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant City View with Bath Tub 28 m² ฿24,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants City View With Balcony 28 m² ฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Premier Pool View 32 m² ฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿14,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants Junior Suite ( Inter connected Rooms) 56 m² ฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Compass Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA BY COMPASS HOSPITALITY lives up to expectations. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free hi speed Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. All rooms feature a 49 inch LED SMART TV, Minibar, Hair dryer, In room safety box, bathroom amenities to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere at the large outdoor pool, Fitness Center, kids club. CITRUS GRANDE HOTEL PATTAYA has Two restaurants offering a choice of Thai. International & Indian Cuisine.

Amenities / Features The Sandbox package rates include Airport Pick up , all meals on Day1, TWO PCR Test & 6 nights accomodation with Breakfast. 10% discount on Room Service or our Hillside Restaurant.

Score 3.4 /5 Average Based on 19 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 8 Very Good 4 Average 3 Poor 1 Terrible

Good television

Good wifi

Good food selection

3 meals a day Negatives Haphazard food delivery times

Food most of the time cold

No communication about second PCR test Check in was quick and first PCR test had to fill out meal menu for the 7 day stay which I think added to the confusion over what meals we were supposed to get leading to numerous phone calls to reception also trying to give out all the meals at once is not a good idea always saw the staff pushing the trolleys full of meals down the main road from the restaurant kitchen a better idea would be to serve one block of rooms at a time 🇬🇧 Anthony moore Arrived on 26/01/2022 3.1 City View With Balcony Negatives Food always COLD and NO Microwave to warm it up and not always what you ordered NO RULES regarding CLEAN TOWELS BED LINENS or Dispose of Rubbish or even exercise after 2nd PCR Lady on Reception not very FRIENDLY or HELPFUL did not send us for PCR on 5th Day as we had asked for 😡 🇦🇺 Reece Wilson Arrived on 30/01/2022 1.7 Premier Pool View Positives Clean room Negatives No communication

Uneatable food

Only one person speaks English.

Very rude reception. I will leave a detailed comment when I check out and have left review on outher sites. And I will update this review soon 🇧🇪 MARC Peeters Arrived on 12/01/2022 0.5 City View with Bath Tub Positives Zero 10 days no fresh sheats, no fresh towels, food was not i fill in the paper, terrible. I must pay and the insurance pay because i was positive for covid.wifi terrible. Worst hotel i ever had !!!! 🇷🇺 Alena Sha Arrived on 17/01/2022 2.3 City View With Balcony Positives No Negatives Food was always cold

staff speaks very poor english and can’t help

the lady at the reception is rude and not helpful

even after the second good test they didn’t let us stay near the pool Horrible service, rude staff, try to avoid this hotel and find another one with adequate staff, the worst experience 🇨🇦 Gary L Simpson Arrived on 31/12/2021 4.3 City View with Bath Tub The hotel did an excellent job picking me up at the airport and bringing me to Pattaya. Covid test was completed quickly and the results were available 24 hours later. Overall it was well done. 🇩🇪 Steffen Herr Emer Arrived on 31/12/2021 4.3 City View with Bath Tub Positives Good food, good bed Negatives Food could be a bit more hot Pick up at airport Was ok, minivan with 2 other guys. Check in easy, test as well. Result arrived next morning. Food Was good. Room everything fine for one night. Nice bed. Good view for the firework. 🇧🇪 Roland huyge Arrived on 22/12/2020 3.8 City View with Bath Tub Positives Fast tested Negatives no satisfied good AQ service Clean hotel Friendly staff Recommanded Good location Fast test andearly result 🇫🇮 Kalevi Martti Kumpulainen Arrived on 20/12/2021 4.7 City View With Balcony Positives All done OK. Negatives No negative. All done very well.aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.ok 🇹🇭 Sukumal Pholshivin Arrived on 12/12/2021 2.7 City View with Bath Tub Positives hotel location Negatives After PCR test negative, guests are allowed to go outside as long as they stay at the hotel at night. During all my stay there was NO ONE to check the guest's attendance whether they "complied" with the rules and regulations or not? NO GUARD at the bldg, everyone could move as freely. I've raised the question and the reply from the front desk staff was "the guest was informed to come back"? What if they DON'T? I personally have a home in Pattaya however I complied and came back every night. NO ONE at the hotel to check anyone on quarantine rules and regulation.

Quarantine hotel should have the attendance's check in and check out "all the time" to make sure the guests comply with the rules. Very disappointed as Citrus was a quarantine hotel but NO strict measure applied on guests moving around. 🇬🇧 Stephen Taylor Arrived on 08/12/2021 3.5 City View with Bath Tub Positives Clean modern room, excellent organisation from airport to hotel and test and go test results came back after 8 hours Negatives aircon not good, WiFi not brilliant On arrival at Bangkok airport there are dozens of hotel signs to look at, better just to shout the name of your ASQ and they will find you ! Transport by mini bus to hotel with 2 other people PCR test done in reception on check in an easy quick process and off to the room after choosing A or B food option and taking a bag with sandwich, drink and treats. The room was modern and clean but the air on was freezing and had to put to 28 to be comfortable . The food arrived but was luke warm at best by the time it arrived I kept calling reception to ask they let me know immediately my test result came back from the hospital which they did after 8 hours so I was free to leave at 8 pm without staying the night but some people like to stay I found the experience well organised, well done to all involved 🙏 🇦🇺 Frank Noronha Arrived on 02/12/2021 4.2 City View with Bath Tub Positives Efficient, well organised system in place. Negatives Arrived before meal time and wanted to order something to eat as quite hungry from a long transit in Singapore, but food did not arrive and had to wait till they served the evening meal. Quite impressed by the system Thailand has in place as it is very well organised and the process through immigration and document check was fast. Less then an hour from disembarking plane to the arrivals hall where hotel representative was waiting. Transfer to hotel and testing at hotel fast and efficient, checkin process problem free (as long as you have all the correct paperwork printed out). 🇨🇭 Werner Allenbach Arrived on 27/11/2021 2.5 City View with Bath Tub Negatives nur 2 Flaschen Wasser für 26 Stunden Quarantäne

im Bad kein warmes Wasser

Zimmertelefon funktioniert nicht

Keine Reaktion auf E-Mail während der Quarantäne

wenig und schlechtes Essen Kann die Unterkunft als Quarantänehotel nicht empfehlen, siehe die negative Bewertung. Hatte während der Quarantäne keine Kontaktmöglichkeiten mit der Rezeption des Hotels. Essen kann auch während der Quarantäne qualitativ serviert werden. 🇨🇦 Bryon Garth DeBaets Arrived on 25/11/2021 4.2 Premier Pool View The limo was not waiting at the airport but the hotel had a driver sent out ASAP. .................. 🇬🇧 Alan carpenter Arrived on 08/11/2021 3.8 City View with Bath Tub Positives Trouble free pick up, helpful staff and comfortable accommodation. On arrival I was also asked to book lunch the next day which I refused saying that my P. C. R. test results should be received by then. No problem I received it and left without having to pay for another day. 🇬🇧 niall caven Arrived on 05/11/2021 2.4 City View with Bath Tub Positives BED WAS COMFORTABLE

resonably efficient covid testing Negatives PAID FOR TAXI BUT HAD TO SHARE VAN WITH OTHER GUESTS . i ASSUMED WOULD BE PRIVATE TAXI AT PRICE CHARGED , NOT COVID FRIENDLY TO SHARE

Food ordering was chaotic . My lunch order never arrived

Then wrong dinner order arrived too early to enjoy and was nearly stone cold. I rang to inform and asked for food later . something i did not order or like turned up , cold again . THen my lunch was delivered 7 hours late , cold again

I paid extra for a pool view room . from balcony you could see only about 1 metre of the pool . rest was unattracive nearby buildings

No surprise breakfast was deivered very early and was cold by time i found it outside the room I arrived at airport early in the morning tired and stressed with the whole covid and new pass rules . If you read my above comments it can be no surprise i left the hotel the minute i was able to . The location is uninspiring at best 🇸🇪 Lars-Olof Uhlin Arrived on 01/11/2021 4.5 City View with Buthub I Recomend Citrus Grande highest because they give an excellent service and next time in January I will come back. Thanks! 🇫🇷 PATRICE BREANT Arrived on 02/10/2021 3.2 City View with Buthub Positives TV programs Negatives nothing It was a quarantine of 7 days without any problem for me. the staff was helpful, the food was correct, many TV channels from a lot of countries ... nothing to write about this week, because a quarantine is not interesting, and i see nobody.... 🇬🇧 David Green Arrived on 20/05/2021 4.8 Premier City View Positives The welcome on arrival was professional, friendly and the medical staff took my temperature, and PCR test efficiently (special thanks to Steve)

The choice of food (either Thai or European) on offer was good, and the portions were more than adequate

WIFI on the whole was very good (there was a city wide power outage which knocked the WIFI out, but the hotel service team were quick to remedy the problem)

The room was clean, and very comfortable

The bed and pillows were very comfortable and assured a good nights rest

There were sufficient towels available

Sufficient water was provided for the entire duration of my stay Negatives The only gripe I have was the food was only warm when it was delivered - however considering the the hotel occupancy and that all the food had to be delivered by the hotel staff individually i feel this was a small price to pay Considering the mandatory COVID restrictions the Citrus Grande Hotel were required to comply with the service was very good, and the staff were friendly, professional and very helpful and offered good value for money. Should my employee require me to travel overseas I will definitely return to the Citrus Grande ASQ Hotel to complete my quarantine. Once this China virus pandemic is over I will have no hesitation recommending the Citrus Grande Hotel to friends and family.