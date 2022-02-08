Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bella Villa Prima Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Bella Villa Prima Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Prima Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to O Tattoo, Avarin Spa, Alcazar Cabaret give to this hotel a special charm. Bella Villa Group is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Bella Villa Prima Hotel lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. The ambiance of Bella Villa Prima Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bella Villa Prima Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

Amenities / Features Amenities / Features

SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days

COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone

Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine

Digital thermometer

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency

Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)

Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles

Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel

Smart TV 50" ( Deluxe and Suites Room)

High speed internet

Shower over bathtub

Microwave, electric kettle, safety box

Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht

Free yoga mat (on request)

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels