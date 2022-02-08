PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
rating with
2411 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 0
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 1
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 2
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 3
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 4
Bella Villa Prima Pattaya - Image 5
+18 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bella Villa Prima Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and Bella Villa Prima Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Well-placed in the nightlife, shopping, beaches area of Pattaya city, Bella Villa Prima Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to O Tattoo, Avarin Spa, Alcazar Cabaret give to this hotel a special charm.

Bella Villa Group is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Bella Villa Prima Hotel lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park.

The ambiance of Bella Villa Prima Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, massage, games room. Whatever your purpose of visit, Bella Villa Prima Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

Amenities / Features

  • Amenities / Features
  • SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days
  • COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone
  • Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine
  • Digital thermometer
  • Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
  • Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency
  • Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)
  • Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles
  • Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel
  • Smart TV 50" ( Deluxe and Suites Room)
  • High speed internet
  • Shower over bathtub
  • Microwave, electric kettle, safety box
  • Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht
  • Free yoga mat (on request)
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Bella Villa Prima Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Bella Villa Prima Pattaya
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

138 หมู่ 9 ซอย 4 Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20260

Partner Hotels

ASTER Hotel & Residence
8.4
rating with
504 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Bella Pattaya
7.7
rating with
173 reviews
From ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Pattaya
8.4
rating with
1261 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunshine Hip Hotel
8.2
rating with
559 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
rating with
68 reviews
From ฿-1
Arden Hotel and Residence
8.4
rating with
2571 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Garden Resort
7.4
rating with
346 reviews
From ฿-1
Bella Villa Metro Pattaya
7.5
rating with
994 reviews
From ฿-1
The Green Park Resort
7.5
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel J Pattaya
7.9
rating with
1432 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel J Residence
8.4
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU