Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にベラエクスプレス 直接連絡し、 ベラエクスプレスが直接支払いを回収します。
Booking requests for Bella Express are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
パタヤ中心部の便利な場所にあるベラエクスプレスは、手頃な価格の宿泊施設を提供しながら、さまざまなアトラクションに簡単にアクセスできます。ゲストの便宜のために会議室を利用できます。
ベラエクスプレスはパタヤビーチから車でわずか10分で、近くのアトラクションにはセントラルフェスティバルモール、ウォーキングストリートのナイトライフ、見逃せないティファニーズショーなどがあります。
明るく陽気なBellaExpressは、現代的なスタイルの客室を備えており、各客室にはエアコン、専用バスルーム、ケーブルテレビ、無料の無線インターネットアクセスが備わっています。
アラカルト料理と一緒にビュッフェ式朝食とディナーを提供し、24時間営業のThe Circle Restaurantで、西洋料理と本格的なタイ料理を味わってください。