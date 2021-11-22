Total AQ Hotel Rooms 50 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital
Bella Villa Metro Hotel, located in North Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 120 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also within easy reach are Dhevanrana Spa, Swedish Honorary Consulate, Dolphin Circle.
Bella Villa Metro Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park.
Step into one of 53 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bella Villa Metro Hotel hits the spot in many ways.
Amenities / Features
- SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days / 2 time for 10 and 7 days
- COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone
- Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine
- Digital thermometer
- Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision
- Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency
- Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel
- Smart TV 32" (HDMI PORT)
- High speed internet
- Shower over bathtub
- Microwave, electric kettle, safety box
- Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht
- Free yoga mat (on request)
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below
- (1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )
- extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at Bella Villa Metro Pattaya
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.8 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- Nice view
- Quiet area
- WiFi
- Service very friendly
- Nothing … only there one night
I would stay there again…..
very comfortable with big balcony
Service very hulp Friendly
😊😊😊😊
4.1 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Airport Transportation
- Balcony
- Internet perfectly fine
- Dishes and utensils
- Plenty of water
- Microwave and fridge
- Hot Water pot
- Essentials
- Decent food and variety (too much food)
- Cordial staff
- One hour rooftop after first negative result
Keep in mind what you need for 7, 10 or 14 day quarantine. You can't go anywhere.
I suggest an ocean view balcony. Food was fine although too much. I was comfortable and 7 days passed quickly. I also suggest you hit the duty free before arriving Thailand. Efficient and friendly airport transportation. TV sucked but if you have a VPN, so what. I would consider staying here again n'avec quarantine.
4.1 Deluxe Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- the ability to sit on the balcony with fresh air and a fantastic view time literally drifted past
- on a few occasions wifi was a little intermittent
I couldn’t recommend this hotel more, great variety of meals all too large a portion, the open balcony with wonderful views over Koh Larn and Pattaya with a fantastic sea breeze allowed me to turn of the air conditioning, the room was of a size that meant I could get several thousand steps in each day, bed was comfortable, wifi great sometimes a little intermittent, simple rest and up and running, out of all the meals i had one dodgy one which is better odds when im normally in Pattaya, i would definitely stay here in normal times
3.5 Deluxe Sea View
overall: price (40k) - performance is right here. Outlook priceless. 3 oversized servings of food every day, each with 3 variations to choose from.
Internet 30 mb without interruption, Firestick recommended. TV only 32 "
Room fully equipped
It's 1505, 5 floor, food is very good but too much. Room have everything what you need. Salt pepper Maggi fish sauce, fridge full withnwater and soft drinks,. Dishwasher, dish for cooking, microwave, bath set, brush, toothpaste, showergel, garbidge bins. Nothing to buy extra
Ordered only Pepsi Max and condensed milk for coffee through Grab. Instant coffee brought from Korea, Nespresso tea dairy cream sugar available, but whether it is refilled: no idea
room 45 square meters and not 55 as stated, absolutely sufficient. warm / hot water without limit, no water heater!
Bella Villa Metro, Naklua Road at the roundabout, my recommendation !!!
there are still 32 sqm rooms all with a sea view
4.8 Superior Room
Positives
- Good food and plenty of it.
- Excellent wifi.
- Very quiet and peaceful.
- Super hot water for shower and bath.
- Efficient friendly staff.
- Included punctual airport transfer..fastest I've ever made it to Pattaya.
- Microwave very useful to heat up a meal if you are not immediately hungry
Time passed quickly. Plenty of tasty food..I seemed to spend the whole day eating. I selected a very filling American breakfast, and tasty Thai food for other meals.
Suggest you order just first week's menu choices, then see what you like to order 2nd week choices.
Suggest you have some sort of project so that time passes quickly. Wifi was very good ..I was on 5th floor.
3.9 Superior Room
The balcony and sea view helped me to get through the 14 days. Staff were friendly and ready to help.
3.8 Superior Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- A lot of food, Big meal, and can change every day.
Good sea view with healthy food very day.
Service is good (send my item from delivery every day).
Thank you very much.