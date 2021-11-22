Total AQ Hotel Rooms 50 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Banglamung Hospital

Bella Villa Metro Hotel, located in North Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 120 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. Also within easy reach are Dhevanrana Spa, Swedish Honorary Consulate, Dolphin Circle. Bella Villa Metro Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Step into one of 53 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bella Villa Metro Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR tests 3 time for 14 days / 2 time for 10 and 7 days

COVID-19 test result with Banglamung Hospital doctor via tele-medicine/telephone

Initial assessment and consultation with Banglamung Hospital by tele-medicine

Digital thermometer

Daily health monitoring with nurse supervision

Free ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency

Free 3 meals per day (from selected menu)

Drinking water 1.5 liter, 2 bottles

Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang Airport to hotel

Smart TV 32" (HDMI PORT)

High speed internet

Shower over bathtub

Microwave, electric kettle, safety box

Stationary Bike Rental 2,000 baht

Free yoga mat (on request)

Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)

Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below

(1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )

extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.

