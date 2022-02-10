PATTAYA TEST & GO

贝拉快递 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.9
通过
81条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
+30 相片
฿5,000 订金
AQ酒店客房总数 166 卧室
伙伴医院 Banglamung Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系贝拉快递以优先方式，以及贝拉快递从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Bella Express are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Bella Express酒店位于芭堤雅市中心，交通便利，可轻松前往各个景点，并提供价格合理的住宿。会议室为客人提供便利。

Bella Express酒店距离芭堤雅海滩（Pattaya Beach）仅10分钟车程，附近的景点包括中央节日购物中心（Central Festival Mall），步行街的夜生活场所和不容错过的蒂芙尼秀（Tiffany Show）。

Bella Express明亮而愉悦，设有现代风格的客房，每间客房均配有空调，连接浴室，有线电视和免费无线上网。

The Circle Restaurant餐厅供应西式和正宗的泰国美食，供应自助早餐和晚餐以及单点菜肴，每天24小时营业。

便利设施/功能

  • SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR 检测 3 次
  • 通过（从所选菜单中）远程医疗/电话与Banglamung医院医生进行COVID-19测试结果
  • 通过远程医疗与孟加拉邦医院进行初步评估和咨询
  • 电子体温计
  • 在护士的监督下进行日常健康监测
  • 紧急情况下每天24小时免费提供救护车服务
  • 每天免费三餐
  • 饮用水1.5升，每天2瓶
  • 从素万那普机场和廊曼机场到酒店的免费机场接送服务。
  • Room Amenities LED TV 32" Shower over bathtub Hair dryer, Electric Kettle, Safety Box Air Conditioned (Split Type) High Speed Internet Wi-Fi,Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
如果您是贝拉快递的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 贝拉快递
查看所有评论

