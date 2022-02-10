총 AQ 호텔 객실 166 침실 파트너 병원 Banglamung Hospital

파타야 중심부에 편리하게 위치한 Bella Express는 저렴한 숙박 시설을 제공하면서 다양한 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 투숙객의 편의를 위해 회의실이 마련되어 있습니다. Bella Express는 파타야 해변에서 차로 단 10 분 거리에 있으며, 인근 명소로는 센트럴 페스티벌 몰, 워킹 스트리트 나이트 라이프, 놓쳐서는 안 될 티파니 쇼 등이 있습니다. 밝고 활기찬 Bella Express는 현대적인 스타일의 객실을 갖추고 있으며 각 객실에는 에어컨, 실내 욕실, 케이블 TV 및 무료 무선 인터넷이 마련되어 있습니다. 일품 요리와 함께 조식 뷔페와 저녁 식사를 제공하며 매일 24 시간 영업하는 The Circle Restaurant에서 서양식 정통 태국 요리를 맛보십시오.

어메니티 / 특징 SARS-COV-2 RT-PCR 테스트 3 회

(선택된 메뉴에서) 원격 의료 / 전화를 통해 방 라뭉 병원 의사와 COVID-19 검사 결과

원격 진료를 통한 방 라뭉 병원과의 초기 평가 및 상담

디지털 온도계

간호사 감독을 통한 일일 건강 모니터링

응급 상황 발생시 매일 24 시간 무료 구급차 서비스

1 일 3 식 무료

식수 1.5 리터, 2 병 / 일

수완 나품 및 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 무료 공항 교통편이 제공됩니다.

Room Amenities LED TV 32" Shower over bathtub Hair dryer, Electric Kettle, Safety Box Air Conditioned (Split Type) High Speed Internet Wi-Fi,Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)

