Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 369 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the J Inspired Hotel Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and J Inspired Hotel Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Studio City View 38 m² ฿24,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe City View 38 m² ฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool View 38 m² ฿28,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Deluxe Pool View 42 m² ฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite 82 m² ฿49,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿39,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿33,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿25,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat Maximum of 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant Family Suite 125 m² ฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿63,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿55,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿49,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿41,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿29,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Your best choice for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative quarantine (AQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Start you vacation straight away as you acclimatize in quarantine. Every room has a private balcony for you to enjoy the sunlight, fresh sea air and great Pattaya views. Just a 90-minutes drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok with an airport transportation service included in the package. Make your quarantine stay with us the beginning of an amazing holiday experience with our great hotel facilities and friendly services.

Amenities / Features J HOTEL PATTAYA

TEST & GO PACKAGE

📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST

📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person

✅ Private pick up service.

✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.

✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.

✅ Accommodation included breakfast.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 3.9 /5 Very Good Based on 20 reviews Rating 5 Excellent 11 Very Good 3 Average 0 Poor 1 Terrible J Inspired Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR J Inspired Hotel Pattaya SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇳🇱 Marcel Robert Raasveldt Arrived on 23/01/2022 4.0 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Pickup from airport was smooth and fast, Food was good, service is good and everything like check-in and 7/11 delivery went smooth. As I had to work remote it was lucky for me to be at the shadow side of the hotel. For me ok, but may be for other tourists not ok as this room had a small balcony and shadow side. I deliberately choose the cheapest room. Negatives I didn’t received a QR code from negative PCR tests from the hospital and hotel to upload in the morchana app.

Reception and nurse didn’t know how to provide. I’ve got only the negative PCR tests on paper. Not a very big deal but as ASQ hotel you have to know and how to deliver.n PS in general: I hope never to be in quarantaine again. Waste of time and money. But look at the circumstances, this hotel was ok. 🇺🇸 Dana Chase Arrived on 22/01/2022 4.3 Deluxe City View Positives Very friendly staff

Very quiet area

On site restaurant is good

Pool area is nice

Super quiet aircon! Negatives Food with the quarantine package is fairly basic

Because of Covid the pool seating is limited I wasn’t looking for a luxurious place to spend my short quarantine time so I opted to save as much as I could and got the city view room. The view was actually of the alley and back of the building next door so I really didn’t spend time on the nice little terrace. I opted instead to spend a lot of time at the pool as soon as I was cleared after my first test. Food was always on time each day. Plate, bowl, utensils, water already in the room on arrival. Nice bathroom with ample hot water. WiFi was flawless. TV had great reception and plenty of channels to choose from. I latched onto the 24/7 movie channel in English. I’d definitely go back if I had to do a quarantine bit again. 🇮🇳 Milind Patil Arrived on 03/01/2022 3.4 Premier Deluxe Pool View Positives Testing for Corona Negatives Food Toilet cleaning should be done at least twice In week Option of in-house/ordering food from outside should be provided with cost charged accordingly 🇩🇪 Lea D Arrived on 06/01/2022 4.0 Deluxe Studio City View Positives The staff was really nice. It was Nice , that I had the balcony. the thaifood was good and the food came always at the right time and I got a yogamatt, eventhough I had to ask 3 times.the bed was very comfortable. I had a waterboiler and a microwave. Negatives I didn’t got any Informations about what I have to do and how the 10 days are going. Had to ask a lot within the week. From time to time the food was a bit oily, after 10 days the room was really dirty, also problems with ants from time to time, but I know that this is normal if foot falls down. I could have needed something to clean for the room. I would go there again! I could enjoy the 10 days better than I expected and the balcony really helped and the thaifood option was mostly good food. The stuff and especially the nurse was very friendly and helped me with questions and everything. 🇫🇮 Paivi Johanna Passas Arrived on 01/01/2022 0.8 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Can't find any Negatives No english speaking staff.

Used water bottles in fridge.

Made incorret room billing. Hotel was a big disappointment. Used water bottles in fridge. Had In my bill a pizza I didn't order. No breafast. I asked a yellow taxi they got me a private car who wanted 500thb from hotel to Jomtien. Nothing to recommend. 🇦🇹 Herbert Ziska Arrived on 03/12/2021 4.3 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Nice room, tests professional Negatives Half hour waiting time at airport

Because of some mistake I have paid the bill 2 times from my VISA Card. Hotel speaks from refound to me, but until now (Dec. 28) I did not see any on my account It was a fine stay . After travelling we needed the rest anyway and enjoyed also the breakfast the other day. After getting my monthly account from VISA I reconised I had paid double. I had many discussions and still no money back 🇺🇸 Kenneth Conrad Arrived on 04/12/2021 4.9 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Service was Absolutely the Best. In and out Fast. Negatives Shower work good but sprayed everywhere so Shower head needs replaced or cleaned. Spray pattern everywhere. Not brother me much! From airport to hotel test and go, went perfectly! I arrived early at 12 noontime, had great room service only stayed 7 hours, home by 7:30 pm. Staff here including parking attendants Super good people, Highly Recommend this SHA+ for all. Thank you for the treatment I received, my friend will be staying with you on January 7, he will like it I know. 🇧🇪 Tom de smet Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.5 Deluxe Studio City View Everything was perfect organized. It was realy quick at the airport. The taxi was ready. And in the hotel it went really smood. The staff is verry well trained. 🇬🇧 Stephen George Olsen Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Pickup at the airport with good driver

Well organized reception at the hotel for PCR test.

Nice breakfast The hotel were very responsive when answering emails and everything was well organized. Will definitely stay again at this hotel. 🇩🇪 Joachim Hoelzel Arrived on 01/10/2021 3.8 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Pick up airport super Negatives I pay 14 week 38.000 Baht but have to stay only 7 days. Refound of the hotel very complicated. Get only 10.000 Baht back and have to go with tourist police to get a word about refound. there is nothing more to comment tttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt????????? 🇹🇭 Suratsawadee Arrived on 24/07/2021 3.7 Deluxe Studio City View Positives For 16 days quarantine experience here.

The bed is firm suite for back pain relief.

Food is good , portion is enough and not too many choices , it will repeated for two weeks, but however you can request fruits or salad instead of meal if you feel bored of the same meal, also you can check food through GRABFOOD , 7/11 or LINEMAN APP but u hv to screenshot of what you want then you sent to the reception via LINE to order you can't order directly.

I love internet at the hotel is supper fast and also free Netflix account

The bathtub is clean.

The AC is new condition fresh air.

Big bottle of water unlimited order after your water is finished.

Whatever you need you can tell the receptionist.

I love their hospitality, nice services.

Overall for me is ok staffs are really nice to me if you can not finish your food there is microwave to heat. Or you can order food from outside also room service. But i recommend you to book pool view cause it might be better to stay 16 days and have pool view. Negatives Only few things that I have to say.

No cleaning equipment provide in the room. And not allow people to come to clean your room during quarantine.

Only PCR test that you can step outside from your room or in case of emergency.

The room with city view (36 sqm.) is not look presentable.

Small fridge. And the shower is old. Only meal choice that should allow us to select 3 meals from 6 menus per day without separate breakfast , lunch or dinner.

Provide cleaning equipment. 🇬🇧 Melanie Turner Arrived on 21/07/2021 4.5 Deluxe Pool View Positives Balcony, kettle, fridge, microwave and very nice staff Negatives Same food menu for two weeks & wasn’t allowed a knife to cut my fruit. Overall a very nice experience, the staff were very helpful & provided me with anything I requested apart from a knife. ( to cut fruit) The food was ok just not to my liking there could have been more options as I don’t eat sea food or shell fish. I had a two year old with me & he didn’t like anything it was very difficult to get him to eat. The room was clean & comfortable & I was provided clean sheets & towels upon request. The Balcony was great, to be able to sit outside. I would say the only thing I didn’t like was no alcohol rule, this was most annoying. 🇩🇰 Claus Birk Thomsen Arrived on 05/07/2021 4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View Positives You can sit on balcony and get some fresh air. Negatives Thailand - Quarantine for people that is vaccinated. Nice staff, contact to staff is very easy and quick response. Very strange that Covid test is 6am in the morning....And what are you waiting for after test no 3. 3 days just waiting... 🇫🇷 Yannick Ravenel Arrived on 13/07/2021 4.7 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Very comfortable

Very quiet hotel

Very clean room

NETFLIX is mandatory for 14 days quarantine

Balcony is really appreciated

All staffs are very friendly

All staffs follow a strict COVID rules Negatives None I really recommends this hotel as AQL, The balcony is also a very appreciated point, breakfast, lunch and diner are taken with the fresh air. 🇲🇪 Nutsara Sudkorn Arrived on 02/07/2021 4.0 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Services and staff are excellent and helpful. Negatives Room view was not the same with booking confirmation. The room must be more clean. Internet and cable TV are pretty much good especially Netflix that provided...so at least something to entertain during quarantine. 😊 🇬🇧 Mica Gallaugher Arrived on 19/06/2021 4.5 Deluxe Studio City View Positives Hotel staff were lovely

Driver at airport was nice Negatives Wifi was a bit slow at times

Food wasn’t bad just not something I would eat everyday. Hotel was lovely and clean. Staff were very helpful with any enquires you had. Airport pick up was very fast. 🇳🇱 Emil Nathan Pronk Arrived on 06/06/2021 4.1 Premier Deluxe Pool View Positives Friendly staff

Daily 7-eleven delivery

Netflix and lot of foreign channels Negatives No laundry service

No room cleaning during quarantine Overall decent place and great staff. Highly recommendable. No alcoholic beverages served during quarantine. 🇬🇧 Michael Evinson LILLEY Arrived on 24/04/2021 3.3 Deluxe Pool View Positives Efficient transfer airport to hotel

Efficient registration at hotel re Covid and basic

Room large and clean

Plenty of amenities eg. Soap,shampoo,tea,coffee etc.

Check out quick and easy. Negatives Because only 7 day quarantine was down graded re. Room booked.

Very small balcony with very restricted view.

No comfortable chair in room only plastic desk chair or bed.

Food always stone cold.

Asked for instructions to use Netflix but never received any. This hotel provided all the basics well, but with just a little more thought could improve experience 🇩🇪 Mirco Nord Arrived on 17/04/2021 4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View Positives The nurse was very nice and gave me good answers to other medical questions as well.

The hotel staff was very courteous as I had to order from 7 Eleven every day due to my special diet. I don't eat carbohydrates, which is not easy to implement in Asia.

I enjoyed the 10 day quarantine which ended up being 11 days / 10 nights. After the first negative PCR test, I was allowed to go to the pool for 1 hour a day, but not in the pool. Negatives I hardly had any negatives, as I said my diet is special and it was difficult for the chef to implement.

The only thing I would like to complain about would be that in the 11 days no one came to clean the room. Despite the positive experience and the actually tasty food (even if I couldn't eat everything) I still don't want to be in quarantine again, but if I did I would book the J Inspired again. Also a thank you to "Apple" for the reservation. She did most of the work with me to clear everything up beforehand. I really had a lot of questions and she was able to answer them all for me. 🇧🇪 Corinne THIBAUT Arrived on 05/04/2021 3.3 Premier Deluxe Pool View Positives good service, positive feedback for every request (or almost)

use of relaxation area during allocated time (morning after test 1 ; afternoon after test 2) Negatives hotel in U shape, with view on rooms at the other side of the U

poor communication with the hotel (ex: you have to order your food 2 days in advance, but noone told me, so I couldn't select the food I wanted for the 1st 2 days)

housekeeping only once during whole stay

only water ... quite boring (but healthy!) good place for ALQ, although the staff doesn't really care about you ... some more empathy would help to go through the quarantine

Hotel Offer Brochure