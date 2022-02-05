Total AQ Hotel Rooms 75 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang

Your best choice for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative quarantine (AQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Start you vacation straight away as you acclimatize in quarantine. Every room has a private balcony for you to enjoy the sunlight, fresh sea air and great Pattaya views. Just a 90-minutes drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok with an airport transportation service included in the package. Make your quarantine stay with us the beginning of an amazing holiday experience with our great hotel facilities and friendly services.

TEST & GO PACKAGE

📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST

📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person

✅ Private pick up service.

✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.

✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.

✅ Accommodation included breakfast.

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 16 reviews Rating 9 Excellent 5 Very Good 2 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible

food was delivered 3 times a day. Mostly pastas and breads Negatives couldn't use the pool.

didn't have any new towels or sheets during the 10 days. Probably could have requested it and did once, and was told after 4 days. The staff was super helpful, and the hotel was clean. All in all a great quarantine experience, but in the end probably not necessary... 🇷🇺 Irina Timoshenko Arrived on 24/01/2022 5.0 Deluxe City View Positives Очень чисто

Дружелюбный персонал

Вайфай

Удобная кровать

Netflix, YouTube

Хорошие кондиционеры

Возможность заказать фрукты Negatives Шум от дороги Все понравилось. Очень чистый номер. Очень дружелюбный персонал, который всегда старается помочь. Netflix и YouTube Много фильмов и сериалов на русским языке. Хороший вайфай. Нормальное питание. Большое спасибо людям, которые здесь работают ❤️ Есть возможность заказать фрукты, которых не продаются в 7/11. Помогли найти дешевле такси в аэропорт. Хорошие кондиционеры. Удобная кровать и подушки. Идеальное соотношение цены и качества. Если придётся проходить карантин второй раз, вернусь сюда. 🇬🇧 Damien Carew Arrived on 31/12/2021 4.8 Deluxe City View Positives Very well organised from pick up to check out Negatives They forgot my breakfast - no problem for me though as I was going home that morning (5 mins away) Everything was great, from airport pick up to checking out the next day. The only funny issue was they forgot my breakfast, and apologised profusely. This was not a problem as my house is only 5 mins away, from checking out. Definitely recommend Hotel J Residence. 🇺🇸 Timothy Finch Arrived on 24/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool View Positives Upon arrival they were set up to recieve me and expedite me through covid protocols and straight to my room. Upon results, which were negative, they directed me to the restaurant which had a mix of Thai and Western food styles. They called for me a taxi to check into my main stay hotel. Also they were ready for me to take my second covid test, easy as pad thai. There were no cons to staying here they were super professional and courteous. Will stay here as my main stay next time 🇨🇦 Brian Towler Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.1 Deluxe Pool View Positives Staff Negatives Breakfast was a Tuna sandwich, I hate Tuna sandwiches. I was happy with the vehicle which brought me to the hotel. After 30 hours of flying and waiting in airports the trip to the hotel was easy and the reception at the hotel was very effectent. The testing was professional. 🇮🇹 Shelley dyer Arrived on 01/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe City View Positives Hotel staff very friendly and helpful.

Room size good. Netflix access helps to pass time. Food basic choice of Western or Thai, both good. Negatives None, it was all good. Really positive stay. Has all you need, hotel staff lovely, allowed to use pool which is cold but great. Under circumstances, a very positive stay. You are in quarantine, but time passes quickly and nice place to be. Thank you. 🇸🇪 SALIM ELIAS MOUNZER Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe City View Very good service and friendly staff Very nice room with balcony and Netflix Quick response for everything 🇩🇪 Christian Toffel Arrived on 26/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe City View Positives comfortable

professional service

good price Very comfortable service at the airport and transportation to the hotel. Nice reception and professional service. RT-PCR test was immediately performed professionally and the result was provided after about 6 hours and I could leave the hotel or spend the night in my own house in Thailand. 🇺🇸 Mark Pliner Arrived on 13/07/2021 3.9 Deluxe City View Positives Check In process good. Front desk responded quickly. Negatives I am scared to write negative things due to deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. My mouth is shut due to the current deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. Tha's all. 🇳🇱 Cornelis theodorus van der Graaf Arrived on 24/08/2021 4.9 Deluxe City View Positives Staff very helpfull

Food always delivered in time

Always you can order 7/11 Negatives You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃 On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍 🇬🇧 Hannah Bruggen Arrived on 26/07/2021 4.3 Family Suite Positives Balcony space for fresh air

Treadmill rental for exercise

Excellent service from hotel team

Living room and two bedrooms give lots of space

Clean and comfortable Negatives Wifi was patchy at peak times of day for demand

Many menu choices were fried. Ordering steamed vegetables daily from room service helped to balance this out. The team did everything they could to help us and make us comfortable. They were great. Thank you. 🇺🇸 Daniella L Frias Arrived on 24/06/2021 3.0 Deluxe City View Positives The staff was the best part of the entire stay. They were very attentive and kind, once a day 7-eleven runs was helpful on the days that the food was below average.

The best part of the hotel was the staff who were very quick to respond and find proper solutions to problems.

They always gave you new water bottles when you ran out of the water in your room which was very nice and I enjoyed the comfort of the bed and the AC worked great.

The balcony was also a plus with a few chairs and a table. Negatives Terrible wifi, everyday the wifi was not working and going in and out of service. It took 3 times on 3 separate occasions to complain about the wifi for it to finally work which meant that it was not fixed until 2 days before I left. I had to purchase a separate SIM card for my phone just to receive internet. The TV in the room would not even connect to the wifi.

Food was mediocre and the options were rather repetitive, they messed up my order twice but were accommodating in fixing it both times and offering me an alternative.

The shower was aggressive and made a water puddle mess all over the bathroom even when the shower curtain was closed which meant that I had to sit in the tub every time I wanted to shower, it was also not the cleanest when I arrived meaning I had to clean it myself before using it.

They advertised having a yoga mat for every room but it was more first come first serve meaning they did not have enough to offer when I arrived and had to wait 3 days before receiving one. The hotel was overall mediocre for the entire stay and was doable under the circumstances. The wifi was overall my biggest complaint and wish that, that would have resolved earlier in my stay. But, the staff was extremely catering to the residents of the hotel and made up for the other aspects of the hotel. They were genuinely very helpful and kind with every problem thrown and them and tried their utmost best to resolve issues. 🇳🇱 F.S.L.M.Breukel Arrived on 20/06/2021 3.6 Deluxe Pool View Negatives changing towels and bedsheets must be automatic one time a week

More different choice about the food,not only shrimps

Toothpicks by the food or on the room The staying was oke,it go quick. The staff are friendly and helpful I can recommend this hotel to others who have to make choose 🇬🇧 Stephen carroll Arrived on 04/06/2021 4.5 Deluxe City View Positives Very good value. Staff service was first class. Fast, efficient and friendly. Would stay again. Good price too. Negatives No negatives This is my third quarantine and is the best value for money so far. Everything very efficient and the service top notch. 🇸🇬 Mak Chew Ming Arrived on 01/06/2021 3.4 Deluxe Pool View Positives Big and comfortable Negatives WiFi is not fast and sometimes hang The food is alright overall but someday there send in noodles with gravy and that do not work well Timing of breakfast lunch and dinner need to push back especially dinner it is serve at 5 pm too early Overall it is still comfortable living there 🇺🇸 Troy Story Arrived on 28/05/2021 5.0 Deluxe City View Positives Excellent hotel at anytime and especially for a 14-day quarantine.

Attentive staff and great nursing staff for covid tests. Negatives None Although I was quarantined, the time went by quickly. Food was good, plentiful and always on time. Netflix certainly helped to pass the time.

