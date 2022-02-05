PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel J Residence - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
rating with
289 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Hotel J Residence - Image 0
Hotel J Residence - Image 1
Hotel J Residence - Image 2
Hotel J Residence - Image 3
Hotel J Residence - Image 4
Hotel J Residence - Image 5
+10 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
16 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 75 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Vibharam Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 144 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel J Residence in a prioritized manner, and Hotel J Residence will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe City View 38
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Netflix
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Yoga Mat
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 38
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool Access 38
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 75
฿39,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿28,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Family Suite 110
฿665,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿56,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿52,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿46,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿39,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿28,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

Your best choice for alternative state quarantine (ASQ) or alternative quarantine (AQ) in Pattaya, Thailand. Start you vacation straight away as you acclimatize in quarantine.

Every room has a private balcony for you to enjoy the sunlight, fresh sea air and great Pattaya views. Just a 90-minutes drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok with an airport transportation service included in the package.

Make your quarantine stay with us the beginning of an amazing holiday experience with our great hotel facilities and friendly services.

Amenities / Features

  • J HOTEL PATTAYA
  • TEST & GO PACKAGE
  • 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
  • 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
  • ✅ Private pick up service.
  • ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
  • ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
  • ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 16 reviews
Rating
Excellent
9
Very Good
5
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel J Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇺🇸Dan

Reviewed on 05/02/2022
Arrived on 19/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Was allowed to use a treadmill which was nice
  • food was delivered 3 times a day. Mostly pastas and breads
Negatives
  • couldn't use the pool.
  • didn't have any new towels or sheets during the 10 days. Probably could have requested it and did once, and was told after 4 days.

The staff was super helpful, and the hotel was clean. All in all a great quarantine experience, but in the end probably not necessary...

🇷🇺Irina Timoshenko

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 24/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Очень чисто
  • Дружелюбный персонал
  • Вайфай
  • Удобная кровать
  • Netflix, YouTube
  • Хорошие кондиционеры
  • Возможность заказать фрукты
Negatives
  • Шум от дороги

Все понравилось. Очень чистый номер. Очень дружелюбный персонал, который всегда старается помочь. Netflix и YouTube Много фильмов и сериалов на русским языке. Хороший вайфай. Нормальное питание. Большое спасибо людям, которые здесь работают ❤️ Есть возможность заказать фрукты, которых не продаются в 7/11. Помогли найти дешевле такси в аэропорт. Хорошие кондиционеры. Удобная кровать и подушки. Идеальное соотношение цены и качества. Если придётся проходить карантин второй раз, вернусь сюда.

🇬🇧Damien Carew

Reviewed on 16/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Very well organised from pick up to check out
Negatives
  • They forgot my breakfast - no problem for me though as I was going home that morning (5 mins away)

Everything was great, from airport pick up to checking out the next day. The only funny issue was they forgot my breakfast, and apologised profusely. This was not a problem as my house is only 5 mins away, from checking out. Definitely recommend Hotel J Residence.

🇺🇸Timothy Finch

Reviewed on 09/01/2022
Arrived on 24/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Pool View
Positives     
  • Upon arrival they were set up to recieve me and expedite me through covid protocols and straight to my room. Upon results, which were negative, they directed me to the restaurant which had a mix of Thai and Western food styles. They called for me a taxi to check into my main stay hotel. Also they were ready for me to take my second covid test, easy as pad thai.

There were no cons to staying here they were super professional and courteous. Will stay here as my main stay next time

🇨🇦Brian Towler

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 09/12/2021
4.1 Deluxe Pool View
Positives     
  • Staff
Negatives
  • Breakfast was a Tuna sandwich, I hate Tuna sandwiches.

I was happy with the vehicle which brought me to the hotel. After 30 hours of flying and waiting in airports the trip to the hotel was easy and the reception at the hotel was very effectent. The testing was professional.

🇮🇹Shelley dyer

Reviewed on 22/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Hotel staff very friendly and helpful.
  • Room size good. Netflix access helps to pass time. Food basic choice of Western or Thai, both good.
Negatives
  • None, it was all good.

Really positive stay. Has all you need, hotel staff lovely, allowed to use pool which is cold but great. Under circumstances, a very positive stay. You are in quarantine, but time passes quickly and nice place to be. Thank you.

🇸🇪SALIM ELIAS MOUNZER

Reviewed on 05/12/2021
Arrived on 19/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe City View

Very good service and friendly staff Very nice room with balcony and Netflix Quick response for everything

🇩🇪Christian Toffel

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • comfortable
  • professional service
  • good price

Very comfortable service at the airport and transportation to the hotel. Nice reception and professional service. RT-PCR test was immediately performed professionally and the result was provided after about 6 hours and I could leave the hotel or spend the night in my own house in Thailand.

🇺🇸Mark Pliner

Reviewed on 19/09/2021
Arrived on 13/07/2021
3.9 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Check In process good. Front desk responded quickly.
Negatives
  • I am scared to write negative things due to deformation laws currently in place in Thailand.

My mouth is shut due to the current deformation laws currently in place in Thailand. Tha's all.

🇳🇱Cornelis theodorus van der Graaf

Reviewed on 09/09/2021
Arrived on 24/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Staff very helpfull
  • Food always delivered in time
  • Always you can order 7/11
Negatives
  • You cannot use beautifull pool😃😃

On arrival at airport i was picked up very quick and had taxi to hotel. Arriving hotel staff very helpfull and well organized. Also the 3 pcr test were good organized in entrance of hotel. Room with enough space and nice balcony, als fridge and microwave oven. Enough soap, shampoo and hyginic things. If i have to do again it will be certainly with J hotel residence👍👍👍👍

🇬🇧Hannah Bruggen

Reviewed on 25/08/2021
Arrived on 26/07/2021
4.3 Family Suite
Positives     
  • Balcony space for fresh air
  • Treadmill rental for exercise
  • Excellent service from hotel team
  • Living room and two bedrooms give lots of space
  • Clean and comfortable
Negatives
  • Wifi was patchy at peak times of day for demand
  • Many menu choices were fried. Ordering steamed vegetables daily from room service helped to balance this out.

The team did everything they could to help us and make us comfortable. They were great. Thank you.

🇺🇸Daniella L Frias

Reviewed on 11/07/2021
Arrived on 24/06/2021
3.0 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • The staff was the best part of the entire stay. They were very attentive and kind, once a day 7-eleven runs was helpful on the days that the food was below average.
  • The best part of the hotel was the staff who were very quick to respond and find proper solutions to problems.
  • They always gave you new water bottles when you ran out of the water in your room which was very nice and I enjoyed the comfort of the bed and the AC worked great.
  • The balcony was also a plus with a few chairs and a table.
Negatives
  • Terrible wifi, everyday the wifi was not working and going in and out of service. It took 3 times on 3 separate occasions to complain about the wifi for it to finally work which meant that it was not fixed until 2 days before I left. I had to purchase a separate SIM card for my phone just to receive internet. The TV in the room would not even connect to the wifi.
  • Food was mediocre and the options were rather repetitive, they messed up my order twice but were accommodating in fixing it both times and offering me an alternative.
  • The shower was aggressive and made a water puddle mess all over the bathroom even when the shower curtain was closed which meant that I had to sit in the tub every time I wanted to shower, it was also not the cleanest when I arrived meaning I had to clean it myself before using it.
  • They advertised having a yoga mat for every room but it was more first come first serve meaning they did not have enough to offer when I arrived and had to wait 3 days before receiving one.

The hotel was overall mediocre for the entire stay and was doable under the circumstances. The wifi was overall my biggest complaint and wish that, that would have resolved earlier in my stay. But, the staff was extremely catering to the residents of the hotel and made up for the other aspects of the hotel. They were genuinely very helpful and kind with every problem thrown and them and tried their utmost best to resolve issues.

🇳🇱F.S.L.M.Breukel

Reviewed on 08/07/2021
Arrived on 20/06/2021
3.6 Deluxe Pool View
Negatives
  • changing towels and bedsheets must be automatic one time a week
  • More different choice about the food,not only shrimps
  • Toothpicks by the food or on the room

The staying was oke,it go quick. The staff are friendly and helpful I can recommend this hotel to others who have to make choose

🇬🇧Stephen carroll

Reviewed on 20/06/2021
Arrived on 04/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Very good value. Staff service was first class. Fast, efficient and friendly. Would stay again. Good price too.
Negatives
  • No negatives

This is my third quarantine and is the best value for money so far. Everything very efficient and the service top notch.

🇸🇬Mak Chew Ming

Reviewed on 16/06/2021
Arrived on 01/06/2021
3.4 Deluxe Pool View
Positives     
  • Big and comfortable
Negatives
  • WiFi is not fast and sometimes hang

The food is alright overall but someday there send in noodles with gravy and that do not work well Timing of breakfast lunch and dinner need to push back especially dinner it is serve at 5 pm too early

Overall it is still comfortable living there

🇺🇸Troy Story

Reviewed on 13/06/2021
Arrived on 28/05/2021
5.0 Deluxe City View
Positives     
  • Excellent hotel at anytime and especially for a 14-day quarantine.
  • Attentive staff and great nursing staff for covid tests.
Negatives
  • None

Although I was quarantined, the time went by quickly. Food was good, plentiful and always on time. Netflix certainly helped to pass the time.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

221/62 Moo 6, Naklue Banglamung, Chonburi , 20150 พัทยากลาง, ไทย

