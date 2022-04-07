请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
这家度假村距离卡伦海滩及其所有相邻的酒吧、餐厅和其他各种夜生活场所仅几分钟路程，提供完整的普吉岛体验。场地内设有三个游泳池，供那些不喜欢沙子和人群的人使用。工作人员非常乐于助人和彬彬有礼，每晚都会举办池畔烧烤活动。美丽的景色、水上运动和优质的海滩时光只是在最佳西方普吉岛海洋度假村（SHA 认证）消磨时间的几种方式。使用我们安全的在线表格在最佳西方普吉岛海洋度假村（SHA+ 认证）进行预订，只需输入您的日期并点击，即可轻松预订。
便利设施/功能
- 空调大堂
- 24小时接待
- 1 家餐厅
- 3个游泳池
- 1 个儿童游泳池
- 泳池酒吧
- 大堂酒吧
- 客房服务
- 健身房
- 熨烫设施
- WiFi 全程（免费）
- 大堂免费咖啡（24 小时）
- 电梯
- 货币兑换
- 行李间
- 自助洗衣设施
- 洗衣服务
- 短途旅行和旅游服务
- 出租车服务
- 汽车出租
- 停车场
