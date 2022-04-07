PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛贝斯特韦斯特海洋度假村 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
541条评论进行评分
更新于 April 7, 2022
快速反应

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家度假村距离卡伦海滩及其所有相邻的酒吧、餐厅和其他各种夜生活场所仅几分钟路程，提供完整的普吉岛体验。场地内设有三个游泳池，供那些不喜欢沙子和人群的人使用。工作人员非常乐于助人和彬彬有礼，每晚都会举办池畔烧烤活动。美丽的景色、水上运动和优质的海滩时光只是在最佳西方普吉岛海洋度假村（SHA 认证）消磨时间的几种方式。使用我们安全的在线表格在最佳西方普吉岛海洋度假村（SHA+ 认证）进行预订，只需输入您的日期并点击，即可轻松预订。

便利设施/功能

  • 空调大堂
  • 24小时接待
  • 1 家餐厅
  • 3个游泳池
  • 1 个儿童游泳池
  • 泳池酒吧
  • 大堂酒吧
  • 客房服务
  • 健身房
  • 熨烫设施
  • WiFi 全程（免费）
  • 大堂免费咖啡（24 小时）
  • 电梯
  • 货币兑换
  • 行李间
  • 自助洗衣设施
  • 洗衣服务
  • 短途旅行和旅游服务
  • 出租车服务
  • 汽车出租
  • 停车场
地址/地图

562 Patak Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

