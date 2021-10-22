Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店专为休闲和商务旅行而设计，是岛上仅有的 4 星级度假村之一，直接位于海滩上，安达曼海的碧绿海水距酒店设施仅几步之遥。卡马拉海滩北端的安静位置使其成为休闲度假的理想选择，而附近无数的景点和地标确保您永远不会感到无聊 - Laem Sing Cape、普吉岛芬达海、受欢迎的酒吧和餐厅，加上大量的水上活动。诺富特普吉岛卡马拉海滩酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让您在普吉岛期间的逗留愉快。享有壮丽日落美景的屋顶酒吧、池畔泳池酒吧、免费自行车出租服务和 In Balance 水疗和健身中心室只是该地区其他酒店中的一小部分。酒店的氛围体现在每间客房中，配备迷你酒吧、吹风机、液晶/等离子屏幕电视、咖啡/茶壶和空调，这些设施只是您可以使用的部分设施。如果您正在普吉寻找舒适便利的住宿，那么普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店是您宾至如归的选择。
如果您是普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店查看所有评论
5.0 Ocean Suite
正数
- Excellent service and welcome
- Good food at reasonable prices
Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff
4.2 Ocean Room
正数
负面的
- People were very kind and helpful
- The breakfast is a disaster
- The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
- The water in the shower not warm enough
- Rooms are small
- no minibar
Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice
4.1 Ocean Room
正数
负面的
- Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
- COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!
Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !
5.0 Superior King Room
正数
负面的
- Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.
4.4 Ocean Suite
正数
负面的
- Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
- Great location and view from hotel
- Wifi speed really needs an upgrade
Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox
3.9 Ocean Room
Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
正数负面的
Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.
4.6 Superior King Room
正数
负面的
- Super value for money
- Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
- Friendly service
I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience
4.2 Superior King Room
正数
负面的
- Good well-sized thought out room
- Great bedding
- All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
- The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
- Close to the beach
- Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
- Good solid WiFi
- Very quiet and good air-con in room.
- Good covid measures in place
- Online communications (for booking) are below average.
- The pool is very small.
- Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
- Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.
The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.
The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance.
My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )
To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!)
The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food.
But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!
Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.
5.0 Ocean Room
正数
我喜欢 novetel，这是我第一次住在普吉岛，我在这家酒店有美好的回忆，每天早上早餐后在酒店前的海滩上散步对我来说真的是一件好事。
4.9 Superior King Room
正数负面的
谢谢你一切都很完美，我需要的一切，我没有的一切，我会再次回来并停留更长时间。