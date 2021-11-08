Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛海底大酒店是一家全新的 5 星级酒店，位于泰国安达曼海美丽的普吉岛上的普吉镇中心。酒店设计强调普吉岛与其周围海域之间的联系……
酒店的方方面面都经过精心设计，提醒客人注意水环境。
普吉岛海底大酒店
以海床为主要概念，让客人不断联想到凉爽宁静的海底。
便利设施/功能
- 49'智能电视
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
正数
负面的
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
正数 负面的
我现在已经在这里呆了一个多星期，发现工作人员非常乐于助人而且非常有礼貌。房间每天都打扫得很好，非常舒适，设施很好，尤其是浴室里的花洒淋浴。如果我必须再次这样做，我当然不介意再次来到这里。
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
正数
负面的
- 每个车站都有很棒的工作人员，热情的欢迎，干净的房间和设施齐全的酒店，食物美味，物有所值。接待处的大力支持我很高兴做出这个选择。
如上所述，我没有什么可抱怨的。自从在泰国旅行变得困难以来，我站了将近 4 周。没有一天有理由抱怨。一切都非常干净。我感到安全并且受到很好的庇护。绝对推荐并且肯定会在“正常”时期回来。乘坐滑板车10分钟内即可到达购物中心，以及普吉岛老城区。大多数海滩都在 20 分钟内，安静的酒店几乎位于镇中心。大游泳池维护得很好。