糖码头度假村 - 艺术 - 卡伦海滩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
3074条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家酒店坐落在卡伦海滩 (Karon Beach) 上，享有宁静的位置，可轻松前往热闹的芭东 (Patong) 热闹的夜生活场所。距芭东仅 6 公里，客人可以选择在岛上较安静的地方放松身心，同时享受这座充满活力的城市的夜生活。 Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach 距离机场仅 1 小时车程，距离卡塔海滩 10 分钟车程。 除了优越的地理位置外，酒店还提供停车场以方便客人。日光浴平台是客人在欣赏壮观日落的同时享用饮品的热点。

每间客房都配备了丰富的现代设施和具有简约时尚风格的运动现代装饰。酒店内设有健身中心和游泳池，所有客房均提供无线网络连接，公共区域也可使用。凭借其便利的位置和优越的设施，Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach 无疑是探索芭东夜生活的同时放松身心的完美基地。

笔记：

  1. 价格不包括第 0/6/13 天的 Covid 测试 (RT-PCR)，总计 8,000 泰铢/人
  2. Covid Test (RT-PCR) 将在附近的测试中心进行，不包括转会费。
  3. 签发SHABA证书需要100%的定金，以进一步处理入境证书。如果 COE 未通过，这笔押金可退还。
地址/地图

542/1 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

