Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
这家酒店坐落在卡伦海滩 (Karon Beach) 上，享有宁静的位置，可轻松前往热闹的芭东 (Patong) 热闹的夜生活场所。距芭东仅 6 公里，客人可以选择在岛上较安静的地方放松身心，同时享受这座充满活力的城市的夜生活。 Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach 距离机场仅 1 小时车程，距离卡塔海滩 10 分钟车程。 除了优越的地理位置外，酒店还提供停车场以方便客人。日光浴平台是客人在欣赏壮观日落的同时享用饮品的热点。
每间客房都配备了丰富的现代设施和具有简约时尚风格的运动现代装饰。酒店内设有健身中心和游泳池，所有客房均提供无线网络连接，公共区域也可使用。凭借其便利的位置和优越的设施，Sugar Marina Resort - Art - Karon Beach 无疑是探索芭东夜生活的同时放松身心的完美基地。
笔记：