普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Great friendly and helpful staff

Walking distance to Patong Beach

Good breakfast buffet

Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar

Fitness Center

Amazing rooftop pool with a great view

Safe, Secure, and Quiet

None

I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.