普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
豪华按摩浴缸房 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
普吉岛客莱福芭东酒店是一家四星级酒店，拥有现代设计、热情的泰式款待以及最高标准的服务和质量，秉承“奢华简约”的理念，普吉岛客莱福芭东酒店位于普吉岛的中心，距普吉岛仅一分钟路程步行到受欢迎的芭东海滩，步行五 (5) 分钟即可到达岛上最大的购物中心 Jungceylon 和 Central，以及有趣的派对区 Bangla Road。旧普吉镇距离酒店仅有短短的二十 (20) 分钟车程。从普吉国际/国内机场到酒店大约需要 45 分钟的车程/出租车
便利设施/功能
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
正数 负面的
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
正数
负面的
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
正数
负面的
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
正数
负面的
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
正数
负面的
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
正数 负面的
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
正数
负面的
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
正数
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
正数 负面的
我们不得不将抵达推迟一周，因为 COE 支付了所有费用。灵活的酒店管理是一个很好的解决方案。机场的接待也很顺利。
我们肯定会在 Sandbox 之后再次在这里预订。
4.8 Superior - Room Only
正数
负面的
- 靠近海滩
- 安静的
- 很棒的员工
- 很棒的自助早餐
- 健身房
- 水池
- 很棒的家政服务人员
- 很棒的前台工作人员
- 安全，有保障
我很惊喜地发现我非常喜欢靠近海滩的四叶草酒店、很棒的员工、很棒的自助早餐、健身房和游泳池！我完全被工作人员照顾。