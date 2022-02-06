蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心

Phuket
9.2
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa位于拉威海滩，距离普吉岛贝壳博物馆有2.3英里，提供餐厅、免费私人停车位、户外游泳池和酒吧。这家五星级酒店提供免费无线网络连接、花园和露台。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、客房服务和外币兑换服务。

客房均配备空调、带有线频道的平板电视、冰箱、电热水壶、淋浴设施、吹风机和书桌。这家酒店的每间客房都配有衣柜和私人浴室。

这家住宿距离风车观景点 4.3 英里，距离蓬贴海角 5 英里。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa 有 21 英里。

分数
4.2/5
非常好
基于 8 评论
评分
优秀的
6
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
1
糟糕的
0
如果您是蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

🇩🇪Karla K

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
负面的
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
负面的
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

评论于 06/02/2022
到达 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

评论于 04/02/2022
到达 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
负面的
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

评论于 02/11/2021
到达 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

评论于 17/09/2021
到达 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
正数     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
负面的
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

评论于 17/09/2021
到达 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
正数     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
负面的
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

评论于 13/09/2021
到达 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
正数     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
负面的
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

