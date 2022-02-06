蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到89预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及蓝海滩大度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。
Hotel Refund Policy
Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40m²
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45m²
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa位于拉威海滩，距离普吉岛贝壳博物馆有2.3英里，提供餐厅、免费私人停车位、户外游泳池和酒吧。这家五星级酒店提供免费无线网络连接、花园和露台。住宿为客人提供24小时前台、客房服务和外币兑换服务。
客房均配备空调、带有线频道的平板电视、冰箱、电热水壶、淋浴设施、吹风机和书桌。这家酒店的每间客房都配有衣柜和私人浴室。
这家住宿距离风车观景点 4.3 英里，距离蓬贴海角 5 英里。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离 Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa 有 21 英里。
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数
负面的
- Delicious food
- Beautiful view
- Attentive staff
- Good location
Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area
Good location
Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure).
Nice service.
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数
负面的
- Helpful staff
- Clean room
- Good breakfast
- Big pool
I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here.
Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!!
Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数
- Helpful staff
- Comfortable room
- Good breakfast
Great place for my Sandbox!
Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
正数
负面的
- Comfortable bed
- Accurate pick up at airport
- Complete lack of service
- Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping
Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)
Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Beachfront
- beautiful view from room balcony
- spacious room and wide corridor
- sparking clean room
- Friendly staff
- Many car park
- 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
- Beach has a bit mud
- About 1 hr from airport
Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay
Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden
Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday
Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
- Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
- Attentive and helpful staff
- Big pool and garden
- 7-11 is 10 mins away
- Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim
Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort.
Will be back again! Thank you.
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
正数
负面的
- Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
- They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
- Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
- Very well located with superb view.
- no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
- Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.
Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.