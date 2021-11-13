沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :
Minimum notice required
01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/
01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/
24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/
16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date
In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
泳池房 32m²
฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级池景房 32m²
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 32m²
฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite Room 60m²
฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
- 瑜伽垫
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa 位于卡伦海滩，提供 207 间客房，位于三座低层建筑中，设计风格采用泰国南部的建筑风格。所有客房都拥有自己的私人阳台，而 34 间小屋客房则拥有自己的游泳池。一个巨大的无边际游泳池位于度假村的中心，是一个辉煌的中心，因此所有房间都可以欣赏到园景花园的美景。度假村距离著名的芭东海滩有 5 分钟车程。当地的购物市场也位于步行距离之内，交通便利。当您在普吉岛沃拉布里度假村预订时，请选择我们的安全的在线预订表格。
便利设施/功能
- 舒适的特大号床或两张单人床
- 无线上网
- 海景、泳池景和城市景私人阳台
- 有线/卫星电视
- 空调
- IDD Telephone
- 浴室（带淋浴、浴缸和洗浴用品）
- 毛巾、浴袍和拖鞋
- 电吹风
- 迷你吧和冰箱
- 茶/咖啡记号笔
- 两底赠水
- 保险箱
- 可加床
- 提供连通房
4.2 Pool Access Room
正数 负面的
I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .
5.0 Pool Access Room
正数
负面的
- Quite place
- Great pool
- Beautiful long beach
Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Pool View Room
正数
负面的
- 友好的员工
- 惊人的食物
- 靠近海滩
- 轻松入住
- 良好的沟通
- 物有所值
- 巨大的游泳池。
- 良好的互联网
- 滑板车租赁
- 很棒的经历
我在 Woraburi 度假村的住宿很棒！我唯一的遗憾是我没有在酒店停留更长的时间！
4.8 Superior Pool View Room
正数
Woraburi 一直是我们五口之家的绝佳选择。孩子们喜欢游泳池和靠近海滩的地方。酒店的连通房对我们的家庭来说真的很棒，我们喜欢浴缸。没有比这更好的价格了！