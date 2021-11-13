PHUKET TEST & GO

沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
1374条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 0
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 1
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 2
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 3
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 4
Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
4 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到40预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellations & Refund Policy

Guest must notify the resort of cancellation and reduction in number of accommodations within the minimum period specified hereunder :

Minimum notice required 01.April - 31 October 2021 : 7 days prior to arrival date/ 01 November - 23 December 2021 : 14 days prior to arrival date/ 24 December 2021-15 January 2022 : 21 days prior to arrival date/ 16 January - 31 March 2022 : 14 days prior to arrival date

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the resort reserves the right to charge full length of stay with no refund

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
泳池房 32
฿23,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
高级池景房 32
฿18,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room 32
฿16,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite Room 60
฿29,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿20,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

Woraburi Phuket Resort & Spa 位于卡伦海滩，提供 207 间客房，位于三座低层建筑中，设计风格采用泰国南部的建筑风格。所有客房都拥有自己的私人阳台，而 34 间小屋客房则拥有自己的游泳池。一个巨大的无边际游泳池位于度假村的中心，是一个辉煌的中心，因此所有房间都可以欣赏到园景花园的美景。度假村距离著名的芭东海滩有 5 分钟车程。当地的购物市场也位于步行距离之内，交通便利。当您在普吉岛沃拉布里度假村预订时，请选择我们的安全的在线预订表格。

便利设施/功能

  • 舒适的特大号床或两张单人床
  • 无线上网
  • 海景、泳池景和城市景私人阳台
  • 有线/卫星电视
  • 空调
  • IDD Telephone
  • 浴室（带淋浴、浴缸和洗浴用品）
  • 毛巾、浴袍和拖鞋
  • 电吹风
  • 迷你吧和冰箱
  • 茶/咖啡记号笔
  • 两底赠水
  • 保险箱
  • 可加床
  • 提供连通房
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 4 评论
评分
优秀的
3
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 沃拉布里普吉岛度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

🇦🇹Grafendorfer Gerhard

评论于 13/11/2021
到达 31/10/2021
4.2 Pool Access Room
正数     
  • pool
负面的
  • Wenig Leute

I really enjoyed it there. The swimming pool was very pleasant. Very friendly staff . Breakfast was very good because there was also Thai food .

🇩🇪Nico Buehrig

评论于 25/10/2021
到达 02/10/2021
5.0 Pool Access Room
正数     
  • Quite place
  • Great pool
  • Beautiful long beach
负面的
  • None

Great place to stay. Friendly stuff that helps you with everything you need, esp. Mrs. June. Fast response time with bookings, and providing all documents/information you need to get through those special traveling times. The driver knows how to drive and picks you up punctually - no heart attack feeling like most other van or taxis drivers. Definitely a hotel that I can recommend, as well as using as a future entry point to Thailand.

🇬🇧Michael Joseph Davison

评论于 05/08/2021
到达 16/07/2021
5.0 Superior Pool View Room
正数     
  • 友好的员工
  • 惊人的食物
  • 靠近海滩
  • 轻松入住
  • 良好的沟通
  • 物有所值
  • 巨大的游泳池。
  • 良好的互联网
  • 滑板车租赁
  • 很棒的经历
负面的
  • 没有负数！

我在 Woraburi 度假村的住宿很棒！我唯一的遗憾是我没有在酒店停留更长的时间！

🇺🇸Jill Moua

评论于 02/08/2021
到达 01/08/2021
4.8 Superior Pool View Room
正数     
  • 很棒的游泳池，靠近海滩，友好的工作人员！

Woraburi 一直是我们五口之家的绝佳选择。孩子们喜欢游泳池和靠近海滩的地方。酒店的连通房对我们的家庭来说真的很棒，我们喜欢浴缸。没有比这更好的价格了！

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

198,200 Karon Beach, Patak Road, Muang District, Phuket, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡伦公主酒店
7.8

507 评论
฿-1
老普吉岛卡伦海滩度假村
8.2

1024 评论
฿-1
普吉岛ON酒店
7.3

553 评论
฿-1
普吉岛景酒店
7.9

922 评论
฿-1
安达曼海景酒店
8.4

677 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU