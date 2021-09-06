Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa 位于美丽的芭东地区，在普吉岛的夜生活、海滩和购物中心中享有制高点。酒店距市中心仅 2 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种一流的设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、邮政服务、出租车服务。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房提供液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费迎宾饮品、床单、镜子，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供一流的休闲设施，如室外游泳池、花园等，让您的逗留真正难忘。无论您的旅行目的是什么，芭东湾山度假村都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

便利设施/功能 房间面积 60 平方米。

免费WiFi

保险箱

微波

客房服务

分数 4.8 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 芭东湾山度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 芭东湾山度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇳🇱 Ingelise Bier 到达 21/08/2021 4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View 正数 Pool: big and clean

Bed: good matras and nice Aircon

Massage shower and good toilet

Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice

Beautiful views

Best outside porch

International News and Movie Channels

Fast Internet

Excellent cleaning every day

Friendly service from staff

Coffee/tea cooker

Fruits as welcome

Really big room: 60m2

Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping

Many electricity outlets for work stations

Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.

They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.

They stock up the fridge for you. 负面的 Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)

Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)

Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.

The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)

When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht. We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!