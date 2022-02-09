PHUKET TEST & GO

卡伦公主酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
507条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡伦公主酒店以优先方式，以及卡伦公主酒店从你会直接收取货款。

卡伦公主酒店位于普吉岛最受欢迎的海滩之一卡伦的中心。该物业距机场约 45 分钟路程，距芭东约 10 分钟路程。酒店位于海滨，设有餐厅和酒吧、游泳池和漩涡浴缸、儿童游泳池和珠宝店。现场服务包括客房服务、汽车租赁服务、货币兑换、池畔按摩理疗和洗衣服务。如果您开始感到疲倦，则可能需要去水疗中心。从泰式按摩和精油按摩到一系列美容护理，应有尽有。一旦您踏上普吉岛，您将永远不想离开。当您预订房间时，请提交您的首选旅行日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。

如果您是卡伦公主酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

194 Karon Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

