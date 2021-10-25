PHUKET TEST & GO

芭东阿什莉中心酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
1287条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

我们的酒店位于普吉岛最具活力的城市芭东海滩，交通便利。如果您正在寻找夜生活氛围，Ashlee Hub 是一个娱乐中心。我们周围有 Patong Otop Shopping Paradise，这是一个出售纪念品和当地酒吧啤酒的当地市场。仅步行 300 米，您就会到达一望无际的柔软白色沙滩和波光粼粼的海滩。无论您是在下午晚些时候享受带泳池酒吧服务的屋顶游泳池享受日光浴，还是继续在我们的空中休息室放松身心并享用茶点。这里总是可以欣赏到令人难以置信的日落美景。如果您感觉精力充沛并想保持健康，那就去锻炼身体吧。

🇨🇦John Gerrit DeJong

评论于 25/10/2021
到达 16/10/2021
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • Great pool for morning swims

Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".

🇺🇸Riley Kenneth Hayes

评论于 22/10/2021
到达 14/10/2021
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • Good location
  • Friendly, helpful staff
  • Large room and balcony
负面的
  • Wifi was inconsistent in my room
  • Bathroom is a bit dated

Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.

🇬🇧Colin Forster

评论于 17/10/2021
到达 09/10/2021
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • Very straight forward and efficient
负面的
  • Breakfast is not great

The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.

🇳🇱Jan Derk Brouwer

评论于 23/09/2021
到达 15/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • Pool, close to beach,
负面的
  • Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.

Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.

🇫🇰José BERMAN

评论于 14/08/2021
到达 20/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
负面的
  • Je ne vois pas personellement

Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.

🇬🇧David OXLEY

评论于 02/08/2021
到达 23/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
正数
  • 地点
负面的
  • 没有任何

一家非常好的酒店，价格实惠，友好的工作人员会在需要时提供帮助。经理按时提供信息和文件，并在需要时提供良好的指导。我们肯定会再次访问

地址/地图

237/18 Rat-U-Thit Song Roi Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
