PHUKET TEST & GO

蓝莲花度假村及餐厅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
8条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+25 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系蓝莲花度假村及餐厅以优先方式，以及蓝莲花度假村及餐厅从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
豪华双人房 30
฿17,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池

Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant 位于普吉岛奈函，是游客的热门选择。酒店距市中心仅 3.5 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。莲花布鲁度假村及餐厅酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让您在普吉岛期间的逗留更加愉快。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、票务服务和厨房。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在 Lotus Bleu 度假村及餐厅享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.5/5
糟糕的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
1
如果您是蓝莲花度假村及餐厅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
查看所有评论

🇳🇴Jan Erik Horgen

评论于 26/08/2021
到达 03/08/2021
0.5 Deluxe Double Room
正数     
  • Nothing
负面的
  • Theft

The whole Sandbox arrangement is a high level scam operation designed to steal money from healthy people. Go somewhere else! Steals your money, will not return it, refuses to cooperate with even simple information. Took money for services not rendered, refuses to refund, refuses to provide basic written information like receipts for the "services" paid for.

地址/地图

59/206 Samakkee Soi 1, Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

