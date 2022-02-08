PHUKET TEST & GO

妈妈特里斯皇家别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
通过
652条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家屡获殊荣的酒店曾是泰国皇室后裔的夏宫，为客人提供真正难忘的体验。建在山坡上，可俯瞰 Kata Noi 海滩，客人可以通过度假村的私人走道轻松前往白色沙滩和远处的水域。从度假村步行即可抵达数家商店、餐馆和银行。以独特的泰式风格装饰的客房坐落在风景如画的花园中，所有客房均享有海景并提供无线网络连接。餐饮场所提供各种美食，以其创意菜肴和壮丽的海景而闻名。在您回家之前，必须前往豪华的皇家水疗中心享受轻松的传统泰式按摩。凭借优越的地理位置、广泛的设施以及超乎常人的工作人员，客人不断返回皇家别墅酒店也就不足为奇了。

地址/地图

12 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand

