预约请求，把你放在直接联系与卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村以优先方式，以及卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。
房价仅适用于 2 个时期：(a) 2021 年 8 月 1 日至 10 月 31 日 (b) 2021 年 11 月 1 日至 12 月 21 日
2021 年 12 月 22 日起的房价可通过填写“请求预订”按钮进行查询。
成为第一个再次探索未受破坏的普吉岛的人。享受美妙的海滨假期，犒劳自己。重温卡塔他尼！ （2021 年 Tripadvisor 旅行者之选优胜者。卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村位于僻静的小卡塔湾，850 米的私人海滩。您可以选择入住客房、套房。有六个受大自然启发的游泳池和多家餐厅提供海滩美景和美食体验。为活跃的度假者提供水上运动，为那些享受轻松假期的人提供室内游戏和水疗设施。度假村提供完美假期所需的一切，因此您可以尽可能多做或少做像。
7 晚住宿包括以下礼遇：
👉 免费房间升级1步
👉 每日两人份早餐
👉 免费无线上网
👉 每日房间清洁
👉 洗衣服务 10% 折扣
👉 10% 的食物和饮料折扣
入住 14 晚额外礼遇：
👉 THB 3000 酒店餐饮积分
笔记：
- 上述费用不包括 13 年 0 月 6 日的 Covid 检测 (RT-PCR)，总计 8,000 泰铢/人
- Covid Test (RT-PCR) 将在附近的测试中心进行，不包括转会费。
3）签发SHABA证书需要20％的定金，以进一步处理入境证书。如果 COE 未通过，这笔押金可退还。
4）另外 80% 的预订金额需要在抵达前至少 72 小时支付。
4.9 Junior Suite (Upgrade to Junior Suite Oceanfront// Rates for 1 - 30 Nov 2021)
- Wonderful staff, extremely kind and attentive
- Great facilities making it for a super enjoyable and comfortable stay
- Beautiful and clean beach... This is paradise!
A wonderful stay in a wonderful place. The Katathani Beach Resort delivers on its promise. Simply perfect! Highly recommended!
5.0 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
- For sure must come again and again to this hotel
Great place and great people
I like it
Must visit it again soon
And the location is very good clean
4.7 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
- It is good to see that Thailand is trying to open up and attack tourist back. The staff and business owners are trying very hard.
- There is still many shops closed and businesses unable to open.
- There are still many restriction on the island that is making it hard for businesses to open and stay open.
- There is still confusion about the Sandbox protocols a well. I was talking to local business owner and he was saying that some of his friends are still under the impression that they have to stay in the resort ground for 14 days and not able to travel around the island. Maybe needs to be recommunicated.
From what i can gather many shop owners are frustrated in the ever changing rules and restrictions. It makes it hard for them to make a commitment. However they are trying, they want people back and i hope it happens soon.
Good Luck to Phuket and to the rest of Thailand.
4.7 Junior Suite Oceanfront (Upgrade to Grand Suite// Rates for July - October 2021)
- The room maid and service in the restaurants are very, very good! The presentation from the food very nice but not so good taste!
- The food from the Italian chef could have a better taste . . . .
Beautiful and very clean beach! The garden cared very well! The rooms are a little bit old, but well maintained. The price / performance ratio was excellent!
3.8 Deluxe Pool View (Upgrade to Junior Suite // Rates for July - October 2021)
当泰国政府关闭机场时，航班变更和取消存在困难。我们必须延长逗留时间以等待可用的航班。这意味着必须更改程序结束时的 COVID 测试日期。但是，我们只能在第 12 天进行测试，而不管我们必须延长在普吉岛同一家酒店的逗留时间以等待返回的航班。检测结果不能用于返航。返还日期前要求的测试，我们必须进行第4次附加测试。酒店不支持协调，我们只能将考试日期延长至出发前72小时内。每一个问题都必须由我们解决，没有酒店的支持。唯一的答案是这是沙盒规则。任何超过 14 天的时间都不再是沙盒。从现在开始，我不建议任何人来普吉岛。与 COVID 变化相关的所有风险都完全由游客承担。政府和酒店都没有支持。