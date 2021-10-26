It is good to see that Thailand is trying to open up and attack tourist back. The staff and business owners are trying very hard.

There is still many shops closed and businesses unable to open.

There are still many restriction on the island that is making it hard for businesses to open and stay open.

There is still confusion about the Sandbox protocols a well. I was talking to local business owner and he was saying that some of his friends are still under the impression that they have to stay in the resort ground for 14 days and not able to travel around the island. Maybe needs to be recommunicated.

From what i can gather many shop owners are frustrated in the ever changing rules and restrictions. It makes it hard for them to make a commitment. However they are trying, they want people back and i hope it happens soon.

Good Luck to Phuket and to the rest of Thailand.