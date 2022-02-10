PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塔岩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
86条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Kata Rocks - Image 0
Kata Rocks - Image 1
Kata Rocks - Image 2
Kata Rocks - Image 3
Kata Rocks - Image 4
Kata Rocks - Image 5
+32 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡塔岩以优先方式，以及卡塔岩从你会直接收取货款。

Kata Rocks is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Kata Rocks 坐落在卡塔的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想下榻之地。这家五星级酒店距机场仅 48 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡塔岩酒店还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店提供 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、更衣室。酒店的康乐设施包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务，旨在让您放松身心。 Kata Rocks 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

便利设施/功能

  • 包括沙盒包。
  • 每间卧室 2 人每日早餐
  • 往返普吉国际机场的机场接送服务
  • 一 (1) 次 60 分钟泰式或油按摩 2 人
  • 每日迷你吧（当地啤酒、软饮料等）
  • 视供应情况延迟退房至下午 4 点
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡塔岩的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡塔岩
查看所有评论

地址/地图

186/22 Koktanode Road, Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩
8.2

602 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
Impiana私人别墅
8.6

342 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼的海画廊
8.6

954 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU