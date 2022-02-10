Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与卡塔岩以优先方式，以及卡塔岩从你会直接收取货款。

Kata Rocks is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Kata Rocks 坐落在卡塔的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想下榻之地。这家五星级酒店距机场仅 48 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡塔岩酒店还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店提供 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、更衣室。酒店的康乐设施包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务，旨在让您放松身心。 Kata Rocks 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

便利设施/功能 包括沙盒包。

每间卧室 2 人每日早餐

往返普吉国际机场的机场接送服务

一 (1) 次 60 分钟泰式或油按摩 2 人

每日迷你吧（当地啤酒、软饮料等）

视供应情况延迟退房至下午 4 点

