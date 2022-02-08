PHUKET TEST & GO

Mom Tris Villa Royale Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9
rating with
652 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A former summer residence of a descendant of the Thai royal family, this award-winning property provides guests with a truly memorable experience. Built on a hillside overlooking the Kata Noi Beach, guests can easily access the white sand and the water beyond via the resort's private walkway. There are also several shops, restaurants, and banks within walking distance from the resort. The guestrooms decorated in distinct Thai style sit amongst landscaped gardens, all with sea views and wireless access. The dining venues, featuring a range of cuisines, are known for its inventive dishes and breathtaking sea views. Before you head back home, a trip to the luxurious Spa Royale is a must for a relaxing traditional Thai massages. With an excellent location, a wide range of amenities, and staff that go beyond their way, it is no surprise that guests keep returning to Mom Tris Villa Royale Hotel.

Address / Map

12 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand

