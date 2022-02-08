Mom Tris Villa Royale Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A former summer residence of a descendant of the Thai royal family, this award-winning property provides guests with a truly memorable experience. Built on a hillside overlooking the Kata Noi Beach, guests can easily access the white sand and the water beyond via the resort's private walkway. There are also several shops, restaurants, and banks within walking distance from the resort. The guestrooms decorated in distinct Thai style sit amongst landscaped gardens, all with sea views and wireless access. The dining venues, featuring a range of cuisines, are known for its inventive dishes and breathtaking sea views. Before you head back home, a trip to the luxurious Spa Royale is a must for a relaxing traditional Thai massages. With an excellent location, a wide range of amenities, and staff that go beyond their way, it is no surprise that guests keep returning to Mom Tris Villa Royale Hotel.