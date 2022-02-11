兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩以优先方式，以及兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation made 5 days or earlier before arrival date is fully refundable.

Cancellation made less than 5 days before arrival date is 1 night charge.

Cancellation made on the arrival date is 100% charge. Please note that the 5% bank fee will be deducted when the refund is made.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 豪华海景房 33 m² ฿15,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台

阳台（完全访问）

连接房间

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

户外设施

游泳池

Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach 在豪华房类别中承诺可欣赏到安达曼海和卡塔海滩的私人壮丽景色。坐落在逐渐倾斜的山丘上，所有客房均通向私人阳台，距离度假村仅 5 分钟步行路程。在室外游泳池周围悠闲地休息，欣赏度假村地面上种植的美丽兰花。许多餐厅、酒吧和提供美味泰式和西式美食的商店距离度假村仅几步之遥。乘坐短途嘟嘟车将带您前往芭东海滩丰富多彩的夜生活。 Orchidacea 度假村 - 卡塔海滩是无与伦比的放松场所。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店