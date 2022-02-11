PHUKET TEST & GO

兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
602条评论进行评分
更新于 February 11, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩以优先方式，以及兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation made 5 days or earlier before arrival date is fully refundable.
  • Cancellation made less than 5 days before arrival date is 1 night charge.
  • Cancellation made on the arrival date is 100% charge.

Please note that the 5% bank fee will be deducted when the refund is made.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
豪华海景房 33
฿15,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 连接房间
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池

Orchidacea Resort - Kata Beach 在豪华房类别中承诺可欣赏到安达曼海和卡塔海滩的私人壮丽景色。坐落在逐渐倾斜的山丘上，所有客房均通向私人阳台，距离度假村仅 5 分钟步行路程。在室外游泳池周围悠闲地休息，欣赏度假村地面上种植的美丽兰花。许多餐厅、酒吧和提供美味泰式和西式美食的商店距离度假村仅几步之遥。乘坐短途嘟嘟车将带您前往芭东海滩丰富多彩的夜生活。 Orchidacea 度假村 - 卡塔海滩是无与伦比的放松场所。

地址/地图

210 Khoktanod Road, Kata Beach, Karon, Muang, Phuket., Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

