PHUKET TEST & GO

Impiana私人别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6
通过
342条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Impiana Private Villas - Image 0
Impiana Private Villas - Image 1
Impiana Private Villas - Image 2
Impiana Private Villas - Image 3
Impiana Private Villas - Image 4
Impiana Private Villas - Image 5
+47 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Impiana Private Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Impiana Private Villas 位于可爱的卡塔区，在普吉岛的家庭娱乐、餐厅和海滩中心享有制高点。这家 5 星级酒店远离城市的喧嚣，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，普吉岛冲浪、Kata Noi 海滩、普吉岛冲浪屋只是游客可以选择的一些景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。酒店拥有 11 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、更衣室、免费迎宾饮品。酒店的热水浴池、健身中心、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。在 Impiana 私人别墅享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Impiana私人别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Impiana私人别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

10 Kata Noi Road, Moo 2, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

兰花度假村 - 卡塔海滩
8.2

602 评论
฿-1
卡塔岩
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼的海画廊
8.6

954 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村
8.5

2722 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU