BLU PINE 别墅和泳池通道 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
1954条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 0
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 1
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 2
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 3
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 4
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 5
+42 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家热带花园式酒店位于卡塔市中心，提供舒适的客房住宿和服务。 BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access 提供标准的日常设施以及互联网服务和洗衣服务，非常便利。通过他们的传真中心随时更新电子邮件。您可以在酒店中心的精美室外游泳池畅游。刚到该地区的旅客一定要尝尝酒店附近的一些当地美食。 BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access 将提供确保难忘假期所需的所有休闲设施。

如果您是BLU PINE 别墅和泳池通道的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

92/16 Koktanode Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

