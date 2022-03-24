Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
这个非常时尚和现代的度假村旨在为客人提供更加个性化和个性化的度假体验。酒店位于干净的 Kata 海滩上，距离购物和娱乐区仅数百米。旅游咨询台可让您轻松预订潜水和环岛游，酒店内的自行车租赁服务让您可以按照自己的节奏自由探索岛屿。它还可以轻松到达餐厅和夜生活场所，例如快速前往旅游胜地芭东。在户外度过一天之后，您可以抽出一些时间前往水疗中心，享受放松的理疗服务。如果您想在夜间游泳，您可以放心，恒温泳池将让您步入完美的温度。 Metadee Resort and Villas 在真正现代和时尚的环境中提供独特的度假体验。
便利设施/功能
- The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
- Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
- Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
- 除了私人泳池别墅房间允许在房间 3 A/D+1C+1Inf 或 2A/D + 2C+1Inf 或 4 A/D 额外收费（第 3 和第 4 人）
- Rate base Single
- Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
- Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
- another persons extra charge 6500 THB
- Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
- Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
如果您是梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 梅塔迪别墅度假酒店查看所有评论