PHUKET TEST & GO

블루 파인 빌라 & 풀 액세스 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

1954 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 0
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 1
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 2
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 3
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 4
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 열대 정원 스타일의 숙소는 카타(Kata) 중심부에 자리 잡고 있으며 편안한 객실 숙박 시설과 서비스를 제공합니다. BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access는 인터넷 서비스와 세탁 서비스뿐만 아니라 표준 생활 편의 시설을 잘 갖추고 있습니다. 팩스 센터에서 이메일을 최신 상태로 유지하십시오. 숙소 중앙에 있는 멋진 야외 수영장에서 수영을 즐겨보세요. 이 지역을 처음 방문하는 여행자는 반드시 호텔 근처의 현지 요리를 맛보아야 합니다. BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access는 기억에 남는 휴가를 보장하는 데 필요한 모든 여가를 제공합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
블루 파인 빌라 & 풀 액세스 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 블루 파인 빌라 & 풀 액세스
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

92/16 Koktanode Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카타 바이 D 부티크 인 게스트하우스
9.2
평가
535 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 마리나 리조트-패션-카타 비치
8.2
평가
2898 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
메타 디 리조트 앤 빌라
8.6
평가
2205 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 팜 그랜드 힐 사이드 호텔
8.3
평가
4442 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 카나 시아 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
391 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SIS 카타 리조트
8.8
평가
1078 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 씨 갤러리 바이 카타 타니
8.6
평가
954 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오키다시아 리조트 - 카타 비치
8.2
평가
602 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU