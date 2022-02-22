블루 파인 빌라 & 풀 액세스 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 열대 정원 스타일의 숙소는 카타(Kata) 중심부에 자리 잡고 있으며 편안한 객실 숙박 시설과 서비스를 제공합니다. BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access는 인터넷 서비스와 세탁 서비스뿐만 아니라 표준 생활 편의 시설을 잘 갖추고 있습니다. 팩스 센터에서 이메일을 최신 상태로 유지하십시오. 숙소 중앙에 있는 멋진 야외 수영장에서 수영을 즐겨보세요. 이 지역을 처음 방문하는 여행자는 반드시 호텔 근처의 현지 요리를 맛보아야 합니다. BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access는 기억에 남는 휴가를 보장하는 데 필요한 모든 여가를 제공합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색