PHUKET TEST & GO

ブルーパインヴィラ＆プールアクセス - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

1954レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 0
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 1
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 2
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 3
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 4
BLU PINE Villa & Pool Access - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

このトロピカルなガーデンスタイルの会場は、カタの中心に位置し、快適な客室とサービスを提供しています。ブルーパインヴィラ＆プールへのアクセスは、インターネットサービスやランドリーサービスだけでなく、標準的な毎日の設備で簡単に利用できます。ファクシミリセンターで電子メールを最新の状態に保ちます。宿泊施設の中心にある豪華な屋外スイミングプールで泳ぎましょう。この地域に不慣れな旅行者は、ホテルの近くの郷土料理をぜひお試しください。ブルーパインヴィラ＆プールアクセスは、思い出に残る休暇を保証するために必要なすべてのレジャーを提供します。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ブルーパインヴィラ＆プールアクセスゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ブルーパインヴィラ＆プールアクセス
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

92/16 Koktanode Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カタバイDブティックインゲストハウス
9.2
との評価
535 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
シュガーパームグランドヒルサイドホテル
8.3
との評価
4442 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンカンナシアリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
391 レビュー
から ฿-1
SISカタリゾート
8.8
との評価
1078 レビュー
から ฿-1
KatathaniによるSeaGalleri
8.6
との評価
954 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーキデシアリゾート-カタビーチ
8.2
との評価
602 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU