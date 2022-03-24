PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塔白D精品旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
通过
535条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 0
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 2
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 3
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 4
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse - Image 5
+14 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse 旅馆位于普吉岛市的海滩、家庭娱乐和餐厅区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。这家 2 星级酒店距市中心仅 20.1 公里，距机场 47.5 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡塔白 D 精品旅馆宾馆的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、24 小时前台服务、行李寄存服务。 Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、空调、办公桌只是整个酒店的部分设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

地址/地图

134 Khoktanod Road ,Kata Beach, Karon , Mueng, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

