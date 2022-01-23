BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Pullman Bangkok G - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
930
Обновление February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G - Image 5
+38 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
฿5,000 ДЕПОЗИТ
32 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 196 Спальни
Партнерская больница BNH Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 140 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Pullman Bangkok G в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Pullman Bangkok G будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Netflix
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Открытые объекты
  • Малый депозит
  • Небольшие сборы для детей
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

Роскошный комфорт для карантинного пребывания в стильном стиле с непревзойденной конфиденциальностью и медицинским обслуживанием мирового класса по возвращении в Таиланд. Остановитесь с душевным спокойствием в стильных и просторных номерах нашей современной дизайнерской квартиры площадью 34 кв.м. комната или 77 кв. люкс с видом на горизонт Бангкока, ежедневное питание в отмеченных наградами ресторанах, доступ к частной открытой площадке, медицинский осмотр в известной больнице Бангкока и многое другое.

Отель Pullman Bangkok G расположен в самом центре Бангкока на Силом-роуд, всего в 5 минутах ходьбы от станции надземного метро Chongnonsi и в 45 минутах езды на автомобиле от международного аэропорта Суварнабхуми, а также недалеко от различных магазинов, магазинов и развлекательные центры.

Наши просторные номера и люксы отличаются современным и стильным интерьером. В номерах отеля Pullman Bangkok G есть окна от пола до потолка, из которых открывается захватывающий вид на город. В каждом номере есть телевизор с плоским экраном и спутниковыми каналами, док-станция для iPod и мини-бар. Карантинные пакеты также включают бесплатный Wi-Fi, чтобы вы могли общаться со своими близкими на протяжении всего пребывания.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Test & Go Package Inclusion:
  • One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
  • One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
  • Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
  • 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
  • 2) Two COVID-19 tests
  • 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 32 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
18
Очень хороший
7
В среднем
7
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Pullman Bangkok G , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель Pullman Bangkok G
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇦🇺Deonie Rowe

Проверено на 23/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • The room was lovely and spacious
  • The bed so comfy
  • The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
Отрицательные
  • i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
  • The TV also did not work properly.

If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.

🇯🇵TOSHIYA KURASAKI

Проверено на 13/01/2022
Прибыл 28/12/2021
4.5 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Clean room with white color unified simple design
  • Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
Отрицательные
  • Nothing Negative.

I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.

🇬🇧Phu Truong

Проверено на 12/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2021
4.2 G Suite
Положительные     
  • Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
  • Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
  • F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
  • We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
Отрицательные
  • High cost
  • Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)

The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.

🇲🇾WOO CHUEN WING

Проверено на 11/01/2022
Прибыл 23/12/2021
4.6 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
Отрицательные
  • No negatives

Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.

🇳🇱Mike peters

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 21/12/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
Отрицательные
  • None

I would book this test and go again for sure Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far

🇫🇷Theiller

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 18/12/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff very helpful
Отрицательные
  • One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time

Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive

🇹🇭Natthanan Paulsen

Проверено на 03/12/2021
Прибыл 17/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff very helpful

Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!

🇹🇭IttichAi kanchanakul

Проверено на 25/11/2021
Прибыл 09/11/2021
4.7 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Fitness and hospitality
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊

🇳🇱Jan Willem de Lind van Wijngaarden

Проверено на 19/11/2021
Прибыл 02/11/2021
3.3 G Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Received test result the same day
  • Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
  • Nice bathroom
  • Beautiful view
Отрицательные
  • Difficult to order food via QR code system
  • Difficult to access WiFi
  • Old room, needs renovation
  • Old central airconditioner

After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.

🇫🇷NEBLE PATRICE

Проверено на 18/10/2021
Прибыл 02/10/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Food
  • confort
Отрицательные
  • nothing

To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...

🇫🇮Kim Gran

Проверено на 17/10/2021
Прибыл 01/10/2021
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
Положительные     
  • Rapid response to email before visit.
  • Positive to special requested on upright bike
  • Friendly athmospere
Отрицательные
  • Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment

Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.

🇫🇷Philippe Vukovinski

Проверено на 10/10/2021
Прибыл 03/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Hygiene measures protocol
  • Food variety
  • Food quality
  • Facilities (Gym and pool)
  • Cost

Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable

🇺🇸Tommy Batchelor

Проверено на 08/10/2021
Прибыл 02/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
  • Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
  • One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
Отрицательные
  • Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
  • Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
  • I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.

To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.

Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.

I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.

Tom

🇫🇷Constans sylvain rene simon

Проверено на 06/09/2021
Прибыл 21/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Food was better than expected

Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window That can be open, food was Good quality

🇫🇷Frédéric FORESTIER

Проверено на 22/08/2021
Прибыл 06/08/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
Отрицательные
  • The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.

No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.

🇵🇭Roel Patricio

Проверено на 19/08/2021
Прибыл 03/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Good selection of menu
Отрицательные
  • No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.

The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.

🇫🇷DULAURIER

Проверено на 15/08/2021
Прибыл 30/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Chambre agréable et propre.
  • Vue sur la ville.
  • Bon repas.
  • Bon service.
  • Wifi correct.
  • Télévision internationale.

Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.

🇿🇦Robyn Pettitt

Проверено на 10/08/2021
Прибыл 27/07/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Самый дружелюбный сервис
  • Всегда готов помочь
  • Очень понравился декор
  • Отличная ванная комната с ванной
  • Широкий выбор вегетарианской еды
  • Зрелищные виды

Это был мой второй отель ASQ, и я рад, что выбрал Pullman Hotel G. Комфортные и просторные номера, захватывающий вид на город и вегетарианская еда были фантастическими. Я точно не проголодался. Спасибо всему доброжелательному персоналу, благодаря которому мои 14 дней карантина стали для меня праздником.

🇩🇪Hannes Keller

Проверено на 07/08/2021
Прибыл 28/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
Положительные     
  • Еда и обслуживание отличные +++++ Персонал очень услужливый и приятный :-)

Трансфер из аэропорта в отель был организован на очень хорошем уровне. Приятный прием в отеле. Очень хорошая еда. Единственный минус в том, что мне пришлось остаться на 14 D. в номере ;-) Медсестра была доступной, вежливой и всегда очень заботливой и дружелюбной.

🇩🇰Johnny Klarskov

Проверено на 04/08/2021
Прибыл 07/01/2021
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
Положительные     
  • В надежных руках от бронирования до выезда
  • Всего 5.000 на депозите
  • Меню еды, можно поменять сом на меню, если что-то не нравится.

Приятного и расслабляющего отдыха, сотрудники быстро ответят в приложении Line и, если что-то пропало, исправят очень быстро

Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

188 Silom Road, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Популярные фильтры

