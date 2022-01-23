총 AQ 호텔 객실 196 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
G Deluxe Room 35m²
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 소액 예금
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
G Suite 77m²
฿74,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿58,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
태국으로 돌아올 때 타의 추종을 불허하는 프라이버시와 세계적 수준의 의료 서비스를 통해 검역 체류를위한 호화로운 안락함을 누리십시오. 디자인을 지향하는 34 제곱미터의 세련되고 넓은 숙박 시설에서 마음의 평화를 유지하십시오. 방 또는 77 평방 미터. 방콕 스카이 라인 전망, 수상 경력에 빛나는 레스토랑에서 매일 식사, 전용 야외 공간 이용, 방콕의 유명한 병원에서 건강 검진 등을 제공하는 스위트 룸입니다.
풀만 방콕 호텔 G는 방콕 도심의 실롬로드에 위치하고 있으며 총논시 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 단 5 분, 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 45 분 거리에 있으며 다양한 쇼핑, 비즈니스 및 엔터테인먼트 센터.
현대적이고 세련된 인테리어를 자랑하는 넓은 객실과 스위트 룸은 Pullman Bangkok Hotel G의 객실에는 도시의 멋진 전망을 제공하는 천장부터 바닥까지 내려 오는 대형 창문이 있습니다. 각 객실에는 평면 위성 TV, iPod 도킹 스테이션 및 미니 바가 있습니다. 검역 패키지에는 무료 WiFi도 포함되어있어 머무는 동안 사랑하는 사람들과 연결할 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Test & Go Package Inclusion:
- One Night Stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
- One RT-PCR Covid test upon arrival provided by our partner hospital BNH and one ATK test
- One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
- Bangkok Sandbox Package Inclusion:
- 1) Seven nights stay with F&B Credit 500 THB
- 2) Two COVID-19 tests
- 3) One way Limousine service from Airport to Hotel
풀만 방콕 호텔 G
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The room was lovely and spacious
- The bed so comfy
- The food was amazing, actually I had to stop some of the deliveries because it was too much.
- i didn't have the rules explained to me very well. So for example, I received a phone call after the first night to say I needed to report my temperature twice per day. this wasn't explained to me and there was no thermometer given. Just a few little things, that's all.
- The TV also did not work properly.
If you want to have 7 days hotel quarantine and an easy life with lots of very good food, then this is the place to stay. Only a few small issues were far outweighed by the good things. Staff are lovely and help when you ask for it.
4.5 G Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room with white color unified simple design
- Delicious breakfast food at the upper lounge and warm hospitality
I stayed in quarantine for only one day, but I fully enjoyed the night at the hotel. It felt sad I couldn't leave the room due to quarantine, but the city view from the room was wonderful. The pizza I ordered from room service tasted okay, but I was satisfied with the breakfast I had the next morning after a negative coronavirus test result. I wish to visit and stay again as a "free" traveler.
4.2 G Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Transfer from airport smooth and car was nice
- Large room and they kindly set up an extra bed for kids
- F&B credit which allows you to choose what you want (vs other hotels with set quarantine menu)
- We were let go once test was negative (vs friends in another hotel who had to stay in room until checkout)
- High cost
- Room did not have any amenities (no plates, cups, utensils)
The Pullman G was a good choice for test and Go vs other hotels. They were efficient and clean and thorough.
4.6 G Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The hotel was clean and comfortable. Food and room service was great. Staff are polite and professional.
Overall, great experience with the hotel and I will definitely stay there again. Keep up the good work.
4.8 G Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff all fast and good arrangement
I would book this test and go again for sure
Verry friendly staf and great support with my trip so far
4.7 G Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- One test got lost and needed to be reprinted. Take a little time
Helpful staff, good location, good but expensive food, good organisation for pick up and tests. Overall positive
4.7 G Deluxe Room
긍정적
Very impressed with all staff, helpful and friendly , good location hotel and convenient , I loved it!
4.7 G Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
I will definitely come back here to do staycation next time. Food is the best and staffs are nice 😊
3.3 G Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Received test result the same day
- Pleasant transport from airport to hotel
- Nice bathroom
- Beautiful view
- Difficult to order food via QR code system
- Difficult to access WiFi
- Old room, needs renovation
- Old central airconditioner
After paying the deposit, I received an email from the same email address telling me I had to pay in full. After paying to a bank account it appeared their email system had been hacked and I lost 25,000 baht. The hotel has not taken responsibility for my loss. They were friendly and tried to help but all I want is to be reimbursed, even in the form of vouchers. I think this was not my fault. I checked carefully and the request to pay in full definitely came from the same email address.
4.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적 네거티브
To be in quarantine can't be a good thing but everything was Ok in this hotel ; so only 1 week wasn't difficult to experience...
4.5 G Suite/Executive Suite (Gourmet Package)
긍정적
네거티브
- Rapid response to email before visit.
- Positive to special requested on upright bike
- Friendly athmospere
- Room furniture and audio equipment in need of refurbishment
Everthing worked well, pick up from AirPort, covid test, meals etc. All staff were very friendly and performed their duties well.
5.0 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
- Hygiene measures protocol
- Food variety
- Food quality
- Facilities (Gym and pool)
- Cost
Quarantine is not easy, and the protocol put in place by the hotel was very good (access to the gym etc). The meal delivery was also well organized, the food itself was very good quality and variety also nice. The bNH process was smooth, we had to check our temperature twice a day through an app or QR code website. Overall, and because my quarantine lasted only 7 days, it was smooth and comfortable
4.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
네거티브
- Every person, at the hotel, in which there was contact, was professional, provided timely responses, listened to the problem and addressed as requested. On the second day, after having consumed three meals of largely all carbohydrates, I reached out for help. Within minutes a team was at my beck and call. They listened to my problem (diabetic with hypertension) and the need for more protein and much less carbs. Every following meal was exactly as needed. Great team!!
- Pullman will listen. Suggest not hesitating to reach out, just dial zero and response is immediate.
- One day the sink became clogged. Contacted operator and a Plummer was in my room in ten minutes, sink repaired in five.
- Prior to my reservation, after reading reviews, questions were posed to the Pullman reservation (Sofie) team regarding the food, menu and delivery temperatures as mentioned. I asked the wrong questions. My suggestion would be to allow more flexibility to the guest. The guest is given a list to review during your ride from airport to hotel. It was late (0200) following a 30+ hour flight and layovers, dark in vehicle, tired, thus, timing was bad. Suggest they handle this up front, prior to check in.
- Secondly, in my opinion, Pullman should provide access to their regular menu, allowing each guest to order rather than offering one Western and one Asian option each meal, take it or leave it. Again responsiveness was TOPS but the food was average at best. Pullman is known for some of their food, hamburgers are fantastic (regretfully, only had the hamburger one of the 14 meals (excluding breakfast).
- I think this is an easy fix and end most negative reviews related to food.
To the wise, my suggestion is not to come to Thailand until these quarantines are not required, if at all possible. Pullman was the Best prison in BKK but should have delayed my coming. Never really saw the hotel because you are dropped off in a secluded area (9th floor service garage), quarantined with these three exceptions; 2 PCR test and one 45 minutes workout session allowed after my first PCR test result was negative.
Hope you enjoy washing dishes, taking trash out, lol.
I chose the right hotel of the options and say thanks for all the support from the whole Pullman team.
Tom
3.3 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
- Food was better than expected
Pullman g is good hotel for quarantine, but the room don’t have window
That can be open, food was
Good quality
3.2 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
네거티브
- hotel staff available and nice. Kind and prompt to respond to demands. The bed and bathroom are of good quality.
- The food was really of poor quality. We spend a long time in quarantine so it's very IMPORTANT that the FOOD should be of good QUALITY.
No further comments over this quarantine. The hotel is well located and the view was nice but it would have been nice if we could be allowed to walk out of the room once in a while especially after second swab test.
3.9 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적 네거티브
- No indication of spice level. Most of thai food were very spicy. If level is known customer could know and avoid.
The experience I have was very pleasant, the staffs were very accommodating to reasonable requests.
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
- Chambre agréable et propre.
- Vue sur la ville.
- Bon repas.
- Bon service.
- Wifi correct.
- Télévision internationale.
Si je reviens en Thaïlande, je choisirai le même hôtel de l'autre côté du couloir pour changer la vue.
4.8 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
- 가장 친절한 서비스
- 항상 기꺼이 도와드립니다
- 장식을 좋아함
- 욕조가 있는 멋진 욕실
- 다양한 채식 음식
- 멋진 전망
이것은 나의 두 번째 ASQ 호텔이었고 내가 Pullman Hotel G를 선택하게 되어 기쁩니다. 편안함과 넓은 객실, 도시의 멋진 전망과 채식 음식은 환상적이었습니다. 확실히 배가 고프진 않았어요. 14일간의 격리 기간을 휴가처럼 느끼게 해준 친절한 직원들 모두 감사합니다.
4.4 Deluxe Room (Value Package)
긍정적
- 음식과 서비스는 훌륭합니다 +++++ 직원은 매우 도움이되고 친절합니다 :-)
공항에서 호텔까지의 픽업 조직은 매우 좋았습니다. 즐거운 호텔 환영합니다. 아주 좋은 음식. 유일한 부정적인 점은 내가 방에서 14 D에 머물러야한다는 것입니다 ;-)
간호사는 접근 가능하고 예의 바르며 항상 매우 배려하고 친절했습니다.
4.8 G Deluxe Room (Gourmet Package)
긍정적
- 예약부터 체크아웃까지 친절하게
- 보증금 5000만
- 음식 메뉴, 메뉴가 마음에 들지 않으면 솜을 변경할 수 있습니다.
매우 훌륭하고 편안한 숙박을 즐기십시오. 직원은 Line 앱에서 빠르게 답변하고 일부 누락 된 수정 사항은 매우 빠르게 수정됩니다.